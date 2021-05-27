Home / India News / PM Modi extends tenures of both RAW and IB chiefs by one year
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI Photo)
india news

PM Modi extends tenures of both RAW and IB chiefs by one year

While RAW chief Samant Goel has been keeping a keen watch of the India neighbourhood, IB chief Kumar has been monitoring Maoists, terror networks and political protests.
By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 05:03 PM IST

The Narendra Modi government on Thursday extended tenures of Samant Kumar Goel, Secretary, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), and Arvinda Kumar, Director Intelligence Bureau (IB) for a period of one year. The two 1984-batch IPS officers of Punjab and Assam-Meghalaya cadre respectively now retire on June 30, 2022.

The decision to extend tenures of the two spy chiefs was taken on the basis of their work and also taking the future of organizations into consideration. Goel has been a hard-core operations man, while Kumar is known for political reading of the internal situation. Both work under the directions of Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

While the government remains tight-lipped over RAW activities, the IB has been giving active feedback to the government on internal security situation including political protests, Maoist activities and terror networks.

