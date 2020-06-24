‘Modi govt ‘unlocked’ Covid-19 epidemic, petrol-diesel rates’: Rahul Gandhi

india

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 14:14 IST

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at the Modi government’s Unlock 1 move, a three-phase plan aimed at lifting stringent restrictions imposed over two months ago to stop the spread of the coronavirus, by drawing attention to how it has ‘unlocked’ the petrol and diesel prices and resulted in a sharp increase in the coronavirus caseload.

“The Modi government has “unlocked” the Corona epidemic and petrol-diesel prices,” tweeted Gandhi this morning, with a graph chart detailing the northward spike in both Covid-19 cases and the fuel prices.

Some commentators are of the view that India went into lockdown early. Other countries, they say, lifted their lockdown when their disease curve had started to deflate, but here the restrictions are being eased as the curve is going up exponentially.

Earlier today, the country reported 15,968 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease and 465 deaths, in the highest single-day jump so far, taking the infection tally to 456,183, the Union health ministry data showed. The country has seen record rise in cases over the past week. In another development, the price of diesel was hiked for the 18th day in a row today, making it costlier than petrol in Delhi. On each of the 17 days leading up to Wednesday, both petrol and diesel had become costlier, but only diesel prices were hiked today.

The Congress leader, who has been attacking the Centre over the China standoff, today changed tracks and shone a light on the spiralling Covid-19 cases in the country and the steady rise in fuel prices.

Through a graph, titled ‘Coronavirus is not the only rising curve’, Gandhi tried to show how diesel and petrol prices as well as daily Covid cases have seen a steady climb since June 1, when the Unlock phase 1 began.

Explaining the Covid-19 numbers, the health ministry, citing a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Tuesday that India has one of the lowest deaths per lakh population in the world. It said India’s cases of death per lakh population is 1.00 while the global average is more than its six times, at 6.04.

Most of India’s Covid-19 cases come from Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, which have seen a steady rise in the number of infections and deaths.

The increase in fuel rates started on June 7 this year as oil companies resumed daily revision in prices in line with costs after ending an 82-day gap during the Covid-19 lockdown. It has taken diesel prices to fresh highs and petrol price too is at a two-year high.

The government has been facing Opposition’s ire over the daily increase in fuel prices. The Congress said on Tuesday that it will launch a ‘Jan Andolan’ (people’s movement) across the country soon against the hike.

The Trinamool Congress said it is “disgraceful to unleash a planned disaster” on the common people at a time when the country is in the throes of a pandemic.