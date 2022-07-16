Modi-Yogi will develop cities and villages: PM at Bundelkhand Expressway event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Bundelkhand Expressway in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh. After inaugurating the 296-kilometre-long expressway, he hailed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.



“This expressway will link Bundelkhand to development, self-employment and other opportunities,” he told the crowd.



“If two things- law & order situation & connectivity were to be corrected, I knew this would become a state that can fight against all odds. We improved both. Law & order situation is improving, so is connectivity,” the prime minister said.

PM Modi said that the Bundelkhand Expressway will ensure connectivity and further economic progress in the region. “With this expressway, there will be an industrial boom in the region. It is the Modi & Yogi govt, we will take development not just to cities but to villages,” he said.

In a veiled attack on the previous governments, PM Modi said," It took 40 years for the completion of Saryu canal project. The Gorakhpur Fertiliser Plant was shut for 30 years. The Arjun Dam project was completed in 12 years. The Amethi Rifle Factory just had a sign board."

“The rail coach factory in Rae Bareli just managed to paint the coaches. But now, infrastructure is being developed on a serious note in UP. Uttar Pradesh has left behind several states and has undergone a transformation in terms of image,” the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the UP chief minister to develop a tourism circuit near the expressway. “There are several forts near the expressway. In Europe, there is a tourism industry for the forts situated there. I would like to ask Yogi ji's government to develop a magnificent tourism circuit for the tourists to visit these forts,” he said.

