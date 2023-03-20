Morning brief: Amritpal Singh still at large; his uncle, driver surrender and all the latest news

Amritpal Singh's uncle, driver surrender; Khalistani leader still at large Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel conduct a flag march to instil a sense of security among the residents on Sunday amid a search operation to nab Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh. (ANI)

The uncle and driver of fugitive pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh surrendered before the Punjab Police near Bullandpur Gurudwara in Shahkot area late on Sunday night. Amritpal’s uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered around 1:30am before the deputy inspector general of police (Border Range) Narendra Bhargav. Read more

Japanese PM in Delhi for India-Japan Summit. What's on agenda

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has arrived in New Delhi today to attend the annual India-Japan Summit and will hold a meeting with his counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting holds a significance amid India is currently leading the G20 Summit and Japan will hold the G7 Summit next month. Read more

Chandigarh: Jail inmate returns from parole with heroin, ganja in shoes, caught

An inmate who was surrendering at Model Jail, Sector 51, on Saturday evening after returning from parole was caught smuggling 37.4 gm ganja and 6.1 gm heroin in his shoes. Read more

'Don't know about Iyer's return so at this point...': Rohit lifts lid on Suryakumar's ODI future after consecutive ducks

Back-to-back dismissals for golden duck has raised questions over Suryakumar Yadav's place in the ODI squad. In both the first two matches of the series against Australia, the India batter was dismissed by left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc in exact similar manner. Read more

Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner greet each other with a kiss as they attend Jonas Brothers concert. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently attended the concert of the Jonas Brothers--Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Joe Jonas at the Marquis Theatre. The actor sang and grooved as she enjoyed the show. Several videos of the actor at her husband-singer Nick Jonas' event were shared online. Read more

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray's reception video is out, it shows them serving glam in stylish looks

Actor Ananya Panday's cousin, Alanna Panday, got married to longtime partner Ivor McCray in a dreamy wedding in Mumbai, attended by close friends and family. The pictures from the couple's wedding ceremonies have been dominating social media for the past few weeks. Read more

Wheelchair-bound man creates world’s largest GPS drawing. Watch

Guinness World Records’ Instagram page is filled with different videos that capture various records being made. Their latest share about one such record has left people amazed, as well as, inspired. This video shows a wheelchair-bound man crossing the streets of Dubai to create the world's largest GPS drawing. Read more

