Morning brief: Average age of India's population 10 years younger than China's; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 20, 2023 09:05 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

World population data: Average Indian 10 years younger than Chinese

The median age of India’s population is 28.2 years, data from the World Population Prospects (WPP), which forms the basis of the UNFPA report released on Wednesday, shows. Read more

The UNFPA report said 25% of India’s population is in the age group of 0-14, 18% in 10-19, 26% in 10-24, 68% in 15-64. (Reuters/Representative)
The UNFPA report said 25% of India’s population is in the age group of 0-14, 18% in 10-19, 26% in 10-24, 68% in 15-64. (Reuters/Representative)

Visva-Bharati to take possession of land from Amartya Sen on May 6

Visva-Bharati has issued a notice to Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen saying the central university will take possession of .13 decimal of the 1.38 acre leased land from his ancestral property on its campus at Santiniketan in West Bengal on May 6. Read more

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get romantic in lift and balcony, fans say ‘you can really tell he loves her’

Nick Jonas has shared a few romantic pictures from Priyanka Chopra and his photo shoot as they attended the London premiere of her upcoming show, Citadel. Priyanka decked up in an off-shoulder red gown and Nick complemented her to perfection in a black suit paired with a turtleneck. Read more

Parineeti Chopra visits Manish Malhotra in stylish powersuit, internet asks 'wedding preparations on?': Watch

Actor Parineeti Chopra's love life has grabbed the attention of social media. Reportedly, Parineeti is dating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. Read more

'Watching KL Rahul bat is the most boring thing': Did Kevin Pietersen destroy LSG captain on-air with bombastic remark?

It seems like former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has taken a ruthless dig at KL Rahul amid the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday. Read more

