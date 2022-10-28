Morning brief: BJP wary of dropping sitting MLAs for Gujarat polls, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP wary of dropping sitting MLAs for Gujarat polls

Wary of rebels spoiling the show in Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Patry (BJP) is treading cautiously in crossing out names of sitting legislators from the list of contestants in Gujarat , which goes to polls in December. Read more…

Parag Agrawal likely to receive $42 million following exit from Twitter: Report

Billionaire Elon Musk on Friday after completing his $44 billion deal to take over Twitter fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. However, the top executive will not be leaving empty-handed, said reports. As a part of the deal, Agrawal will vest 100% of his unvested equity awards, reported Bloomberg. Read more…

Pakistan PM, Zimbabwe President engage in 'Mr Bean' Twitter war after Babar Azam's men lose in T20 World Cup match

Those brushing aside the 'Mr Bean' debate before the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match Pakistan and Zimbabwe were in for a reality check after the Craig Ervine-led side stunned Babar Azam's men by 1 run at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. Read more…

Ram Setu box office day 3 collection: Akshay Kumar film slows down a little, collects ₹8.5 crore

Akshay Kumar's Diwali release Ram Setu seems to be have benefited from the holidays around the festival. The film collected around ₹8.50 crore on Thursday. This takes its three-day collection to around ₹35 crore. The film did not have a Friday release and instead released on a Tuesday, a day after Diwali. Read more…

Priyanka Chopra wears Nick Jonas' shirt for meeting friends, fan says 'Marriage equals stealing husband's clothes'

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer-husband, Nick Jonas, met Warda Khan Nadiadwala, Indian film producer Sajid Nadiadwala's wife, and her family in Los Angeles. The pictures from the meet-up were posted on social media by Warda, delighting Nick and Priyanka's fans. Read more…

Faulty water tap at railway station drenches passengers, video goes viral

A 30-second-long clip of a railway station is gaining traction through its several reshares, and the reasons will uncover once you watch it. Shared on Twitter by a user Abhy, the video was posted with the caption, "Indian railways at your service." It also accompanied a laughing emoticon. While some found the video funny, others remarked that people should have tried fixing it by stuffing it with a cloth or something. Read more…