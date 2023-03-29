Morning brief: Centre looks to push 3 key bills this Parliament session, and all the latest news

Centre looks to push 3 key bills this Parliament session Representational image.

The government will try to seek parliamentary approval for three key proposed laws, including the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023, with four more working days left in the current session. Read more

In Hoshiarpur, Amritpal Singh, Papalpreet Singh escape Punjab Police again

Pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh and his mentor Papalpreet Singh reportedly once again dodged the Punjab Police after a massive search operation was launched in a Hoshiarpur village late on Tuesday night to arrest them. Read more

Venice hunts for ‘idiot’ who jumped off 3-storey building into canal | Video

Italian authorities are searching for a man, who on Thursday jumped off a three-story building into a canal in Venice. Watch here

'They treated it as Sachin's failure': Ravi Shastri reveals Tendulkar 'felt lonely at times'

When Sachin Tendulkar began playing cricket, it used to be a different ball game altogether. Read more

Class actors Ayesha Kanga and Chintan Rachchh deny dating rumours: We are really good friends

Netflix’s Class became the newest addition to the streaming platform’s binge-worthy shows. Read more

Man tries proposing partner with painting, then this happens

The proposal videos shared online are often amazing. Watching how people plan everything to express their feelings to the person they love is heartwarming. One such video is going viral on Instagram. It shows a man proposing to his girlfriend using a painting. Read more

