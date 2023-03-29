Home / India News / Morning brief: Centre looks to push 3 key bills this Parliament session, and all the latest news

Morning brief: Centre looks to push 3 key bills this Parliament session, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Mar 29, 2023 08:57 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Centre looks to push 3 key bills this Parliament session

Representational image.
Representational image.

The government will try to seek parliamentary approval for three key proposed laws, including the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023, with four more working days left in the current session. Read more

In Hoshiarpur, Amritpal Singh, Papalpreet Singh escape Punjab Police again

Pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh and his mentor Papalpreet Singh reportedly once again dodged the Punjab Police after a massive search operation was launched in a Hoshiarpur village late on Tuesday night to arrest them. Read more

Venice hunts for ‘idiot’ who jumped off 3-storey building into canal | Video

Italian authorities are searching for a man, who on Thursday jumped off a three-story building into a canal in Venice. Watch here

'They treated it as Sachin's failure': Ravi Shastri reveals Tendulkar 'felt lonely at times'

When Sachin Tendulkar began playing cricket, it used to be a different ball game altogether. Read more

Class actors Ayesha Kanga and Chintan Rachchh deny dating rumours: We are really good friends

Netflix’s Class became the newest addition to the streaming platform’s binge-worthy shows. Read more

Man tries proposing partner with painting, then this happens

The proposal videos shared online are often amazing. Watching how people plan everything to express their feelings to the person they love is heartwarming. One such video is going viral on Instagram. It shows a man proposing to his girlfriend using a painting. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
cricket amritpal singh punjab police ravi shastri sachin tendulkar top news + 4 more
cricket amritpal singh punjab police ravi shastri sachin tendulkar top news + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out