Home / India News / Morning brief: Fiery Greece train collision kills 26, injures at least 85, and all the latest news

Morning brief: Fiery Greece train collision kills 26, injures at least 85, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Mar 01, 2023 08:57 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

The site of the crash, where two trains collided, is seen near the city of Larissa, Greece. (REUTERS)
The site of the crash, where two trains collided, is seen near the city of Larissa, Greece. (REUTERS)

26 dead, 85 injured as two trains collide in Greece; rescue ops on

Twenty-six people were killed and at least 85 injured in a collision of two trains near the city of Larissa in Greece, news agency Reuters reported quoting fire brigade spokesperson Vassilis Varthakogiannis. Read more

G20 challenge: Reaching a consensus on Ukraine war

As G20 foreign ministers gather in New Delhi for what is expected to be a stormy meeting under the shadow of the Ukraine crisis, the Indian side will push the consensus reached at the leaders’ summit in Indonesia in order to find a way out, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Read more

RRR song Naatu Naatu to be performed at Oscars, here's who will perform on stage

RRR song Naatu Naatu will be performed at the 95th Academy Awards which are to be held on March 12 (March 13 in India). Read more

'2nd option': BJP shows Kejriwal's 2013 tweet as Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign

BJP's Amit Malviya dug up a 2013 tweet of Arvind Kejriwal on corruption. “AAP leaders chose the second option - sent to jail for corruption,” Malviya tweeted. Read more

Indian national shot dead in Australia's Sydney after he stabs cleaner: Report

A 32-year-old Indian national was shot dead by the Australian police after he allegedly stabbed a cleaner and threatened police officers with a knife, a report said. Read more

Domestic, commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked in Delhi. Check latest rates

Domestic LPG cylinders have become dearer by 50 while the price of 19 kg commercial cylinders has been hiked by 350 in Delhi from Wednesday. Read more

Ben Stokes provides big update on availability for CSK after knee injury: 'I've had conversations with Fleming...'

England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes had an injury scare during the recently-concluded Test series against New Zealand, that ended in a 1-1 draw. Read more

Signs of weak kidney, tips to prevent chronic kidney disease

Want to stay healthy throughout life? Watch out for these signs of weak kidney and check out this list of tips to prevent chronic kidney disease. Read more

Man’s melodious rendition of Mere Yaara will touch your soul

The video of a man singing Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan's song Mere Yaara from the film Sooryavanshi was posted on Twitter. Watch here

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
india news latest news
india news latest news
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out