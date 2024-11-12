Morning brief: Justice Chandrachud's relief to parents seeking euthanasia; Air India's new rules on 'halal' meals, more

The parents of 30-year-old Harish Rana, who has been in a vegetative state for over 13 years following a severe head injury, have finally received much-needed relief after the intervention of former Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on his last working day. Due to the financial strain of their son's ongoing medical care, the parents had petitioned the Supreme Court for permission to pursue passive euthanasia, requesting the right to withdraw his life-support. Dig deeper Former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud during interview in New Delhi, India, on Saturday.((Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times))

Tata-owned Air India (AI) has decided to serve 'Muslim meal' (MOML) or 'halal' meals only for passengers on select routes, such as the Haj pilgrimage and Saudi Arabia. The airline has also made it mandatory for all passengers to pre-book their meals across all routes. The company's decision has been communicated to all stakeholders through an internal circular earlier this month. The decision comes on the heels of the airline's merger with Vistara, also owned by the Tata group.

No FCRA for NGOs linked to conversions, radical groups: Govt

Union minister Chirag Paswan's uncle Pashupati Paras evicted from 40-year-old residence in Patna

Rahul joins Priyanka on last day of Wayanad campaigning

Mike Waltz, India caucus head and China hawk, picked as Donald Trump's National Security Advisor

Trump's ‘border czar’ to target workplaces in immigration crackdown

Who is Marco Rubio, Donald Trump's ‘pick’ for secretary of state?

Bitcoin at over $89,000, soars above pre-pandemic peak amid Donald Trump win

India's adoption of AI technologies higher than global average, claims new report

Actor Avneet Kaur left everyone surprised after she met Tom Cruise on the sets of his upcoming film Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Taking it to Instagram on Monday, Avneet Kaur posted several pictures and a video of her meeting with Tom.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024: Also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi or Devutthana Ekadashi, Dev Uthani Ekadashi is a prominent day for the devotees of Lord Vishnu. The day is filled with devotion and dedication, and commemorates the awakening of Lord Vishnu after his four-month long slumber in the Chaturmas period. Especially for the ones following the Vaishnava tradition, Dev Uthani Ekadashi holds a lot of religious and spiritual significance.

IAS officer Amit Kataria is a bureaucrat who is no stranger to making headlines. This time, it is his considerable personal fortune that has him in the news again. According to several news reports, Kataria is India's richest IAS officer with an estimated net worth of ₹8.90 crore.

