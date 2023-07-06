Morning brief: Mark Zuckerberg tweets for first time in 11 years, and all the latest news

Amid Threads launch, Mark Zuckerberg tweets for first time in 11 years, jabs Elon Musk Hours after launching Meta’s Twitter rival - Threads - CEO Mark Zuckerberg tweeted for the first time in over a decade. Poking fun at Twitter owner Elon Musk, Zuckerberg posted the iconic Spider Man facing off meme on Thursday in an apparent reference to the roll out of Twitter’s substitute. No caption was added to the post. Read more Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.(AP)

'Mujhe nahi maloom': Ajit camp leader on Sharad Pawar's removal from top post

In a new twist to the ongoing uncle versus nephew battle between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar over the leadership of the Nationalist Congress Party, it came to light on Wednesday that two days before Ajit Pawar's swearing-in as the deputy chief minister, he was elected as the president of the NCP and he already approached teh Election Commission to stake claim over the party symbol. Read more

Videos of ‘Slap Kabaddi’ takes internet by storm | All you need to know

In a twist to the traditional sport of kabaddi, a captivating variant known as 'Thappad' or Slap Kabaddi has captured the attention of sports enthusiasts in Pakistan. Watch here

Ajit Agarkar to get highest salary among all previous India chief selectors, BCCI 'promises' revised pay package

Ajit Agarkar's appointment as the chief selector of India's men's cricket team is a landmark move in more ways than one. In order to rope in a big name like Agarkar, BCCI did away with their age-old practice of appointing selectors from different zones for equal representation. Read more

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office day 7 collection: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani film crosses ₹ 50 cr in first week

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection: The romantic musical starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has been on a decline since its first Monday and fell further on Wednesday with collections of just around ₹3.85 crore. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail