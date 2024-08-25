Morning brief: PDP promises to restore J&K’s ‘original’ status; Union minister defends Great Nicobar project, and more

On Saturday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections, promising to restore Jammu and Kashmir to its "original status" and advocate for regional cooperation between India and Pakistan. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti presented the manifesto at the party headquarters in Srinagar, alongside senior leaders. The manifesto emphasizes the party’s commitment to reinstating the constitutional guarantees that were previously removed, ensuring the protection of the region's rights, and addressing the concerns of its people. This release marks a significant step in the PDP's electoral strategy, reflecting its focus on regional autonomy and diplomatic engagement. Dig Deeper PDP president Mhebooba Mufti in their poll manifesto promised to restore Jammu and Kashmir to its "original status" (File)(HT_PRINT)

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav addressed Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's concerns about the Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project in a letter dated August 21. Yadav assured that "exemplary mitigation measures" have been implemented to minimize environmental impact, while balancing strategic, national, and defense interests. He responded to worries about forest diversion by highlighting that despite the project's impact, 82% of Great Nicobar remains under protected forests, eco-sensitive zones, and biosphere reserves. This, Yadav noted, exceeds the norm of maintaining two-thirds of the area under forest cover, reinforcing the project's adherence to environmental regulations. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Kolkata Doctor Case: Unexpected Delay In Accused’s Polygraph Test After ‘Broken Door’ Puzzle? CBI Dig Deeper

Ben Affleck spotted hanging out with Kick Kennedy after divorce from Jennifer Lopez: Report Dig Deeper

India News

Assam rape: Father says traumatised teen victim 'couldn't talk' Dig Deeper

Rahul Gandhi claims no ‘Miss India, top media anchor’ from Dalit, tribal, OBC communities Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Bill Maher says Kamala Harris ignoring press is ‘more insulting than what Trump does’: ‘What she’s kind of saying is…’ Dig Deeper

Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore to return home next Feb, says NASA Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Karan Johar recently posted an Instagram video featuring his daughter, Roohi Johar, interacting with Siri. In the clip, Roohi humorously requests Siri to sing a proper song with rhythm. The video garnered widespread attention and reactions from celebrities and fans alike. Notably, Shweta Bachchan commented on the clip, linking it to a previous post by Amritpal Bindra. Celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Shilpa Shetty, Saba Ali Khan, and Ali Fazal shared red heart and laughing emojis in response. The video also sparked curiosity, with one Instagram user inquiring about Roohi's mother, capturing Karan Johar's attention. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Lawyers representing Rafiqul Islam, the father of Rubel, a garment factory worker killed in Dhaka's Adabor on August 5, have requested the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to suspend Shakib Al Hasan from all cricket activities. Shakib, a former Bangladesh captain, was named in an FIR involving 146 individuals in connection with recent riots that led to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ouster. The BCB will review Shakib's status after the conclusion of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh first Test in Rawalpindi, scheduled to end on Sunday. BCB President Faruque Ahmed stated that a decision regarding Shakib will be made post-match. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Priyanka Chopra recently surprised fans with a visit to India for her brother Siddarth Chopra's wedding festivities. For one of the events, she donned a pink chiffon saree by Manish Malhotra, complemented by exquisite Bulgari jewelry. As a Bulgari brand ambassador, Chopra wore a diamond bracelet from their Serpenti collection and a vintage pearl choker. The bracelet, known as the Serpenti Viper, features an 18 kt white gold design with full pavé diamonds and is valued at ₹30,79,000, according to Bulgari’s official website. Her choice of luxury accessories highlighted her elegance and style at the celebration. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

A photo of comedian Tanmay Bhat showcasing his impressive weight loss transformation has gone viral, garnering widespread admiration on social media. The image, showing Bhat in a shirt and denim, laughing while looking at his phone, has captivated users, with many calling it inspiring. An X user praised the transformation and humorously compared Bhat's appearance to that of Karan Johar, asking for details about his diet. The post has accumulated nearly 94,000 views and approximately 1,900 likes, with users sharing a range of comments and reactions to Bhat’s remarkable change. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)