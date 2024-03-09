Morning brief: PM Modi takes ‘elephant safari’ in Assam's Kaziranga; India and EFTA to ink key trade pact today, more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated an elephant and jeep safari in Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Saturday, marking his inaugural visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Accompanied by park director Sonali Ghosh and senior forest officials, PM Modi embarked on the elephant safari in the Mihimukh area of the Central Kohora Range, followed by a jeep safari within the same range. This venture into the renowned park, known for its one-horned rhinoceros and diverse wildlife, occurred during the Prime Minister's two-day visit to the state, commencing on Friday evening. Dig deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi took an elephant ride during his visit to Assam's Kaziranga National Park on Saturday morning.(X/Narendra Modi)

India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) nations, including Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland, are poised to sign a free trade agreement (FTA) on Sunday. Marking the third major trade deal under the Narendra Modi government since early 2022, this FTA follows bilateral agreements with the UAE and Australia. The formal signing ceremony in New Delhi will involve senior officials from both sides. Revived in 2023 after lying dormant since 2013, the India-EFTA deal addresses trade in goods and services, rules of origin, intellectual property rights, investment promotion, trade facilitation, and sustainable development. The Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) aims to reduce India's trade deficit with EFTA nations, reaching $18.57 billion in 2023, primarily due to gold imports. The FTA may include a quota-based concessional duty regime for EFTA states, mirroring the UAE arrangement for gold imports. India's key imports from these countries include gold, silver, coal, pharmaceuticals, and vegetable oil, while exports comprise chemicals, iron and steel, precious stones, and sports goods. Dig deeper

Nvidia shares cool off, resulting in its largest on-record market cap wipe Dig deeper

Labourer rescued after being trapped for hours in debris in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed Dig deeper

Odisha BJP hints at contesting LS polls alone as BJD alliance talk hits hurdle Dig deeper

'Elvish Yadav tried to break my spine': YouTuber ‘Real Maxtern’ Sagar Thakur in FIR Dig deeper

Meghan Markle shares his journey in parenting with her husband Prince Harry amid royal and social bullying Dig deeper

Sam Altman is back on ChatGPT-maker OpenAI's board Dig deeper

The race for Best Actor at the 2024 Oscars is heating up, with front runner Cillian Murphy's portrayal of haunted Oppenheimer, Paul Giamatti's overdue performance as strict Mr. Hunham, and dark horse Jeffrey Wright's frustrated Thelonius 'Monk' Ellison. This year's nominations showcase a switcheroo between Actor and Supporting Actor categories, with Supporting Actor featuring leading men like Robert De Niro, Robert Downey Jr., and Ryan Gosling. Bradley Cooper's presence adds to the anticipation. While the lead actor race initially seemed between Cillian and Paul, it now appears to be a lock for the Irishman, Murphy. Bradley Cooper is also in the mix with his role in "Maestro." Dig deeper

The BCCI central contracts for the 2023-24 season have stirred controversy in Indian cricket as Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan lost their contracts for missing the Ranji Trophy. The board warned players against prioritising the IPL over domestic cricket, leading to the unprecedented step. Former cricketer Robin Uthappa, at the Legends Cricket Trophy announcement in Sri Lanka, urged an end to speculation and called for clarity from Iyer, Kishan, or those close to them, including captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid. Uthappa expressed concern about the diminished level of the Ranji Trophy and called for making domestic cricket more challenging for aspiring international players. Dig deeper

In a recent interview, Shradha Thapa, Regional Head – OTT India at Infobip, emphasised the importance of gender-inclusive networks for women in leadership roles. Thapa highlighted the value of both women-only and mixed-gender networks, offering support, insights, and mentorship opportunities. Ongoing training and peer mentorship, irrespective of gender, were noted as crucial for acquiring leadership skills and expanding professional connections. Thapa advised women leaders to visualize goals, step out of comfort zones, and leverage organizational hierarchies for personal growth. Ankita Isarka, COO of Think’in Birds Communications, urged female leaders to embrace their uniqueness, face challenges with resilience, and build cooperative networks. Jaya Mehrotra, Leadership Coach and Founder of Women Leadership Circle – WLC, emphasised cultivating positivity, forging meaningful alliances, and sustaining self-care in the pursuit of impactful leadership. Dig deeper

