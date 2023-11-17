Morning brief: Rescue efforts intensified at U'khand tunnel; Israel ‘discovers’ command centre at Shifa; all latest news

Rescue efforts in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, intensified with the deployment of a powerful drilling machine on its third attempt to create a passage for 40 trapped workers behind a 70-meter-thick debris wall inside a 4.5km-long tunnel. After more than 100 hours, the "state-of-the-art" auger machine successfully drilled nine meters within the initial six hours of operation, commencing at 10:30 am on Thursday. The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) officials reported the progress late Thursday night, marking a crucial advancement in the challenging rescue mission. Dig deeper Heavy machinery moves outside a tunnel where 40 road workers are trapped after a portion of the tunnel collapsed in Uttarkashi in the northern state of Uttarakhand,(REUTERS)

More on Uttarakhand tunnel collapse:

State govt seeking help from Norway, Thailand

How 3-ft pipe will rescue workers trapped inside Uttarakhand tunnel; what's the plan?

Israel claims its soldiers discovered a tunnel shaft used by Hamas militants at Gaza's Al Shifa hospital, asserting that a command center, bombs, and weapons were found underneath. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made these statements, alleging military use of the hospital by Hamas. In response, Hamas denied the claims, calling them a "blatantly false narrative" and criticizing the Israeli army's spokesperson. The situation underscores the ongoing conflict in the region and the differing narratives presented by the involved parties regarding the use of the hospital for military purposes. Dig deeper

More on Delhi air pollution:

‘Go to another country’: Israeli minister tells Gaza residents amid Hamas war

Israel says weapons found in Al Shifa hospital: ‘Concrete proof that Hamas…’

The Latest News

Snoop Dogg's announcement that he plans to quit smoking sparked amusement on the internet, with many finding humor in the rapper's declaration. The online community questioned the dramatic nature of his announcement, likening it to someone giving up a highly addictive substance. The news generated a wave of memes and jokes as people playfully wondered why Snoop Dogg chose to make his decision public in a manner reminiscent of someone renouncing a more serious addiction, adding a lighthearted touch to the revelation. Dig deeper

The South Africa coach expressed indifference towards the World Cup final outcome, stating that they are not concerned about the potential winner. This comment followed South Africa's loss to Australia, reflecting a focused and detached approach as they look ahead to the upcoming tournament climax. Dig deeper

India News

Tension heightened in Haryana's Nuh as three women were injured when unidentified individuals pelted stones at them while they were en route to a puja. The incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of individuals participating in religious activities in the region. Authorities are likely to investigate the matter to identify the perpetrators and address the escalating tensions in the area. Dig deeper

India has emphasised the importance of avoiding civilian casualties in Gaza, particularly amid a recent strike on a hospital. The statement underscores concerns about the impact on non-combatants and critical infrastructure in the ongoing conflict, urging parties involved to prioritize the safety of civilians and essential facilities. India's stance reflects a broader international call for the protection of civilian lives and infrastructure in conflict zones. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

"The Crown Season 6 Part 1" opens with the infamous car crash that claimed the lives of Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed, unfolding through a man walking his dog in Paris. The narrative weaves between past and present, effectively contextualizing the storyline. This season sheds light on the pervasive paparazzi culture, portraying them as relentless sharks circling Diana. Her attempt to appease them by posing in swimwear near the Dodi yacht only fuels their appetite for intrusion. The series, best appreciated in retrospect, offers a compelling exploration of the past, present, and future, with a keen focus on the challenges posed by intrusive media. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, established cricketers find themselves back in contention, exemplified by players like Ravichandran Ashwin, who returned to the T20 World Cup and the World Cup 2023 squad despite a six-year ODI hiatus. Mohammed Shami faced exclusion from T20s post the 2021 World Cup but made a comeback as India's lead pacer in the subsequent edition due to Jasprit Bumrah's absence. Similarly, Ajinkya Rahane and Umesh Yadav experienced a resurgence, with Rahane featuring in the World Test Championship final after a year of being overlooked. Sharma's leadership style emphasizes giving experienced players opportunities based on merit. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Many people unknowingly commit daily makeup mistakes due to the challenge of discovering suitable brands and shades. Finding the right makeup can be a lengthy process, and even after obtaining the right products, achieving the desired look proves challenging. Despite the apparent ease demonstrated by beauty influencers, blending makeup perfectly is no simple feat. However, this shouldn't deter experimentation. It's crucial to be aware of common makeup faux pas and adapt to the evolving needs of your skin, considering that every woman has a unique skin type, and our skin undergoes changes with age. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail