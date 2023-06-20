Home / India News / Morning brief: Uddhav takes jibe at PM Modi for not visiting strife-torn Manipur, and all the latest news

Morning brief: Uddhav takes jibe at PM Modi for not visiting strife-torn Manipur, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 20, 2023 09:06 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Why not shining over Manipur’: Uddhav takes dig at Modi, questions US visit

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the strife-torn Manipur as he took on the Bharatiya Janata Party during an event in Mumbai to mark the 57th foundation day of the Shiv Sena. Read more

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) President Uddhav Thackeray.(PTI)
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) President Uddhav Thackeray.(PTI)

Adipurush box office day 4 collection: Prabhas film ‘crashes’ on Monday, earns 20 cr

Amid heavy criticism, protests and bans, Om Raut's Adipurush's box office appears to have taken a beating. On Monday, which is often considered the true test of a film's success with the audience, Adipurush collected just 20 crore. Read more

Who after Kohli-Rohit? Pujara-Rahane… it's time to go: Addressing Team India's burning questions ahead of next WTC cycle

Following a heavy 209-run defeat to Australia in the final of the World Test Championship – their second WTC final loss – India are once again left with more questions than answers. Read more

Kriti Sanon's Pashmina shawl with hand-weaved Ramayana scenes is worth a whopping 11 lakh, took 6,000 hours to make

Actor Kriti Sanon is enjoying the success of her recently-released film, Adipurush, at the box office, despite facing backlash. The film's promotions saw Kriti elevate her promotions fashion game up by a notch, as she slayed the mythological ethnic style statement in sarees, anarkalis and designer lehengas. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
narendra modi kriti sanon manipur uddhav thackeray adipurush + 3 more
narendra modi kriti sanon manipur uddhav thackeray adipurush + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out