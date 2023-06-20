Morning brief: Uddhav takes jibe at PM Modi for not visiting strife-torn Manipur, and all the latest news

‘Why not shining over Manipur’: Uddhav takes dig at Modi, questions US visit Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the strife-torn Manipur as he took on the Bharatiya Janata Party during an event in Mumbai to mark the 57th foundation day of the Shiv Sena. Read more Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) President Uddhav Thackeray.(PTI)

Adipurush box office day 4 collection: Prabhas film ‘crashes’ on Monday, earns ₹ 20 cr

Amid heavy criticism, protests and bans, Om Raut's Adipurush's box office appears to have taken a beating. On Monday, which is often considered the true test of a film's success with the audience, Adipurush collected just ₹20 crore. Read more

Who after Kohli-Rohit? Pujara-Rahane… it's time to go: Addressing Team India's burning questions ahead of next WTC cycle

Following a heavy 209-run defeat to Australia in the final of the World Test Championship – their second WTC final loss – India are once again left with more questions than answers. Read more

Kriti Sanon's Pashmina shawl with hand-weaved Ramayana scenes is worth a whopping ₹ 11 lakh, took 6,000 hours to make

Actor Kriti Sanon is enjoying the success of her recently-released film, Adipurush, at the box office, despite facing backlash. The film's promotions saw Kriti elevate her promotions fashion game up by a notch, as she slayed the mythological ethnic style statement in sarees, anarkalis and designer lehengas. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON