Morning briefing: 3 TDP MPs likely to be inducted in Modi cabinet; How Congress performed on Bharat Jodo yatras' routes

Three-time parliamentarian of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu will likely be inducted into the Union Cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which will be sworn in on Sunday, party leaders familiar with the matter said on Friday. The TDP is expected to get a Cabinet minister post, besides two posts of ministers of state in the Modi cabinet, though the party has pitched for four berths – two Cabinet and two MoS posts. “Besides, there is a possibility of the party being offered the deputy speaker post,” a party leader said on condition of anonymity. Rammohan Naidu (37) entered the politics in 2012, after the death of his father Kinjarapu Yerran Naidu, who served as the Union Cabinet minister in Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and IK Gujral cabinets between 1996 and 1998, holding the portfolio of rural development and employment. Dig deeper Three-time parliamentarian of the TDP from Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu will likely be inducted into the Union Cabinet (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's two mega ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatras - held as a voter outreach program - proved to be a success as the grand old party and the INDIA bloc allies managed to win 41 seats along their routes. Gandhi held the first ‘Bharat Jodo’ Yatra from September 2022 to January 2023 - starting from Kanyakumari and ending in Kashmir, and passing through 71 Lok Sabha constituencies. The second ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay’ Yatra began on January 14 2024, in Manipur's Thoubal district and concluded in Mumbai on March 16, 2024. The rally covered a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies, 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Security enhanced across Delhi in view of Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony Dig deeper

Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 87 Dig deeper

India News

India logs fall in inequality between 2011-12 and 2022-23, says govt report Dig deeper

Negotiating tense ties with neighbour China key area of focus for new NDA govt Dig deeper

Global Matters

UN adds Israel to 'list of shame' for alleged violations against children; PM Netanyahu reacts Dig deeper

William Anders, Apollo 8 astronaut who clicked ‘Earthrise’, dies in plane crash Dig deeper

Sports Goings

After Pakistan's shock defeat to the USA on Thursday in Dallas, which left their T20 World Cup hopes in tatters, the Babar Azam-led side will look to regroup and bounce back stronger in the next game against arch-rivals India on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led team, on the other, will be hoping to almost seal their ticket for the Super 8 stage when they face Pakistan in New York in their second World Cup game, having beaten Ireland earlier this week. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Several Bollywood celebrities, including actors Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Shekhar Suman, and his son Adhyayan Suman, have reacted to Kangana Ranaut's slap incident. As per news agency PTI, actor and BJP MP Kangana said she was hit in the face and abused by a female CISF constable during the security check at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Sustainability is increasingly becoming a big factor into travellers’ choices about where to go. When it comes to beaches, this means clear waters, clean sand and environmentally friendly initiatives. Each year, Tripadvisor releases a ranking of the world’s best beaches and for the first time, this year’s ranking also includes a category for the most sustainable beaches. This year, European beaches took 7 of the top 10 spots with India’s Radhanagar Beach in Andaman & Nicobar Islands ranked #2. Dig deeper

What's Trending?

During her vacation to Kerala, a woman from Karnataka lost her iPhone. The incident happened when she was enjoying the waves from atop large rocks on the beach. Despite initial efforts, the phone couldn’t be retrieved. However, the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services teamed up with good samaritans and retrieved the phone in seven hours. Dig deeper

