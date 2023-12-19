Morning briefing: 4 dead in Tamil Nadu rain fury; Jacqueline moves Delhi HC, and all the latest news

Southern districts of Tamil Nadu, including Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, experienced unprecedented rainfall, causing severe flooding and prompting the evacuation of over 7,500 people to relief camps. At least four casualties were reported, with villages resembling rivers. The Chief Secretary requisitioned the Indian armed forces' services. Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi recorded 96 cm of rain in 24 hours, termed "unprecedented." The National Highway, transportation, and power supply were disrupted. Chief Minister MK Stalin sought a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Governor RN Ravi scheduled a review meeting. Seventeen NDRF and SDRF teams are engaged in rescue operations. Dig deeper Manimuthar waterfall overflows due to incessant heavy rainfall in Tirunelveli District of Tamil Nadu on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has approached the Delhi High Court, seeking to quash a criminal case and supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged ₹200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Fernandez, a co-accused in the ED case, has been named a witness in the Delhi Police's extortion case against Chandrasekhar. The actress argues that evidence shows she is an innocent victim of Chandrasekhar's targeted attack, with no indication of her involvement in money laundering. The plea highlights her role as a prosecution witness in the Delhi Police's economic offences wing case. Dig deeper

The Latest News

BJP veterans Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi “requested not to come” to Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony of the temple Dig deeper

INDIA bloc's key meeting today; Mamata Banerjee says seat sharing on agenda Dig deeper

India News

Prime Minister Modi calls for reconstruction of cultural symbols hit by ‘tyrants’ Dig deeper

Gujarat high court says rape a grave offence even if committed by victim’s husband Dig deeper

Global Matters

6.2-magnitude China earthquake kills 111 in Gansu and Qinghai provinces Dig deeper

Kate's uncle was going to write a book on Prince Harry-Meghan but she told him… Dig deeper

One Good Read

India's IT and Communications Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, introduced the Telecommunications Bill, 2023, in Parliament to reform and simplify the regulatory and licensing framework for telecommunications. The bill aims to boost local manufacturing, streamline infrastructure development, protect users, and establish a four-tier dispute resolution mechanism. It proposes amendments to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Act, 1997, bringing cable television network providers under its purview. While welcomed by industry groups, privacy and technology activists express concerns about potential surveillance and stringent user verification norms. The bill seeks to optimize spectrum use, allow re-farming, harmonization, and sharing of assigned spectrum, and introduces a four-tier dispute resolution mechanism. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

The IPL auction, an annual spectacle, continues to captivate cricket enthusiasts, even in its non-mega form like the upcoming IPL 2024 auction. Despite being termed "mini," this event is set to shine with 333 players up for grabs, a significant reduction from the initial 1166 submissions. With 77 slots available, including 214 Indians and 116 foreigners, the auction promises a star-studded affair. The franchises, armed with a total purse of ₹262.95 crore, are gearing up for a bidding war. Gujarat Titans lead the financial charge with ₹38.15 crore, while the process, categorising players by skills and price brackets, mirrors previous years. The anticipation for Tuesday's gala event is palpable. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Year end lists are difficult, but they serve as a careful and necessary reminder of the films that surrounded us in the last few months. Some films demand our attention for their own merit, while the rest are merely employing tricks to hold it a bit longer. From promotions, talk shows, interviews- the buzz is indicative of the pull that one film has. With so many feature films releasing in multiple languages, in theatres as well as in OTT, the options have only grown with these years. Its hard to keep track, harder to notice that one title holding onto a late spot in the cinemas for the second week, pushed aside because a big release which lies ahead. As the year draws in to a close, take a look at some of the finest Indian films that released this year which you probably missed. Read more

Lifestyle and Health

The screening of the upcoming film "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan," featuring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav, took place at Excel Entertainment's office in Mumbai. Attendees included stars like Aditya Roy Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Orry. Ananya Panday turned heads in a chic ensemble, sporting a white crop tee, black mini skirt, and an oversized blazer. Aditya Roy Kapoor complemented her in a casual grey check-print shirt and distressed denim. Siddhant Chaturvedi opted for a quirky look with a multi-colored baggy shirt and oversized black pants. Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor showcased stylish outfits in black and coordinated their looks for the occasion. Orry embraced a color-coordinated look with a maroon leather jacket and baggy pants. Sobhita Dhulipala looked elegant in a pinstriped pink cropped shirt and high-waisted white pants. Dig deeper

