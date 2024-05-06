Morning briefing: Ajit Pawar mocks nephew Rohit Pawar; Uttarakhand ups vigil on forest fires, all latest news

In Maharashtra's Baramati constituency, a high-stakes battle unfolds as Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, challenges sitting MP Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, in the Lok Sabha election. Ajit Pawar, in his final campaign rally, mocked NCP's Rohit Pawar for emotional remarks supporting Sule. Despite criticism, Ajit Pawar prioritizes development and boasts of strong support. Baramati's election is closely watched, symbolizing the power struggle within NCP. Ajit Pawar even praises PM Modi as a "vikas purush." Meanwhile, Rohit Pawar's emotional speech draws attention, defending Sharad Pawar against party criticisms. Dig deeper Pune: Ajit Pawar rally at Baramati -HT photo

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took decisive action in response to the escalating forest fires, issuing a week-long ban on stubble burning and directing officials to prevent waste burning near forests. Dhami instructed district magistrates to monitor forest fires daily and urged them to ban stubble burning immediately. Following a video-conferenced meeting, Dhami emphasized holding officials accountable for fire prevention efforts. Over 900 incidents in six months have ravaged 1,100 hectares of forest land. Nishant Verma, the state's forest fire nodal officer, reported 24 fires on Sunday alone, damaging 36.4 hectares. Uttarakhand leads in large forest fires, recording 325 incidents in the past week. Dig deeper

The Latest News

PM Modi concerned over random terror attacks in Poonch-Rajouri sector Dig deeper

ED raids in Ranchi: Huge amount of cash recovered from household help of Jharkhand minister's aide Dig deeper

India News

Weather updates: Heatwave havoc in Odisha, Tamil Nadu, rain relief likely in Telangana, Northeast Dig deeper

Global Matters

Israel-Hamas war: 16 killed in Rafah retaliatory strike; Netanyahu rejects truce | 10 updates Dig deeper

Disturbing bomb threat emailed to more than two dozen NYC synagogues and Jewish institutions Dig deeper

Its Trending

The sudden passing of YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, known as Angry Rantman, in April shocked fans worldwide. Renowned for his humorous football rants, especially about Chelsea FC, Saha's viral videos garnered a dedicated following. Chelsea paid tribute to him during a match against West Ham United at Stamford Bridge. Tom Overend shared a video capturing the emotional moment, showcasing the stadium's packed stands and an announcer honoring Saha. The post has garnered over 400,000 views and 16,000 likes, with comments expressing gratitude and admiration for Overend's tribute efforts. Fans praised Overend's dedication and acknowledged the heartfelt homage to Saha. Dig deeper

Sports Going

India wicketkeeper Sanju Samson unveiled a crucial chapter of his IPL journey, recounting how a lie spun by S Sreesanth to Rahul Dravid paved his way into the league. Initially with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2009, Samson moved to Rajasthan Royals after Sreesanth's endorsement to Dravid during a chance meeting. Samson's IPL debut in 2013 marked the start of a remarkable journey with the Royals, where he evolved from a promising player to their captain. Sreesanth's candid admission of the lie confirmed the tale's authenticity, highlighting Dravid's astute judgment of Samson's talent despite the initial skepticism. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Gurucharan Singh's father, Hargit Singh, expressed deep concern over his son's disappearance, emphasizing the family's anxious wait for his return. Gurucharan, missing for two weeks, had shared a birthday wish for his father on Instagram before vanishing. His friend, Bhakti Soni, shared her futile attempt to contact him at the airport. Police reported Gurucharan left his phone in Palam and was seen on CCTV changing e-rickshaws, suggesting a planned departure from Delhi. Known for his role in "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," Gurucharan's sudden disappearance has left fans and authorities puzzled, prompting a police investigation into his whereabouts. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)