Morning briefing: Amartya Sen on LS poll results; Centre seeks report over Foxconn firm's ban on married women, and more

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Wednesday took a dig at the BJP government, asserting that the recent Lok Sabha election results indicate that India is not a ‘Hindu Rashtra’. According to him, there is a need to be “politically open-minded”, especially when India is a secular country with a secular Constitution. “I do not think the idea of turning India into a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ is appropriate…That India is not a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ only has been reflected in the election results,” Sen told the media, as quoted by news agency PTI. In the recently concluded general elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 240 seats. However, it fell short of the simple majority mark of 272 in the 543-strong Lok Sabha. This led to the BJP becoming dependent on its allies—N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U)—to form the government at the Centre. The Congress bagged 99 seats, while the Opposition's INDIA bloc won 234 seats. Dig deeper Nobel laureate Amartya Sen. (HT file)

The Union labour ministry on Wednesday said it had sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government on a media report that Apple supplier Foxconn rejected married women when hiring for its iPhone assembly plant in the southern state. The labour ministry has taken note of the “media reports on married women not being allowed to work at Foxconn India Apple iPhone plant” and “requested a detailed report” from the state’s labour department, it said in an official statement. The report has been sought to verify the allegations and the state government is the appropriate authority to enforce the equal pay law, it said, citing the Equal Remuneration Act 1976 that bars discrimination between men and women when recruiting workers. Dig deeper

9-year-old with brain tumour becomes ‘IPS officer’ for a day in Varanasi. Dig deeper

Ruling Mahayuti back to drawing table in its bid to retain power in state, MVA aims to repeat performance Dig deeper

2 TMC MLAs stage stir awaiting Governor’s arrival in Bengal assembly Dig deeper

BJP shares clip of PM Modi predicting Congress would reinstate Sam Pitroda: ‘As Prime Minister anticipated…’ Dig deeper

Bay Area tech sector faces surge in layoffs, salary cuts: ‘Workers with less than 6 years and women…’ Dig deeper

North Korea claims successful test to develop multiple warhead missile Dig deeper

Situmps were flying, edges went to slips, it was all South Africa as their pacers Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada ran riot in the powerplay to demolish Afghanistan's top-order in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Trinidad. South Africa captain Aiden Markram lost the toss and was asked to field first by Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan, who would have second thoughts about his decision while watching the carnage unfold from the dugout. Afghanistan were bowled out for 56 in just 11.5 overs - their lowest-ever score in T20Is. This was also the first time a team was bowled out under 100 runs in a T20 World Cup semi-final. Azmatullah Omarzai (10) was the only Afghanistan batter to reach double figures. Dig deeper

Priyanka Chopra often shares a glimpse of her day-to-day life as an actor and a working mother through her Instagram posts. The actor is currently shooting for The Bluff in Australia. On Thursday, Priyanka dropped a set of pictures from her life lately, which included a reunion with Nick Jonas, and some more pictures of her family for a quick picnic. She also shared a picture of her new injury while shooting for The Bluff. Dig deeper

Katy Perry takes nude dressing to a whole new level with her latest look, featuring only a fur coat as her main attire. The 39-year-old pop star was seen heading to Balenciaga's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 PFW show in one of their classic oversized fits. Known for her daring fashion choices, Katy's appearance was a testament to her bold style. She made a striking entrance at the Paris Fashion Week, drawing all eyes to her semi-naked ensemble. Just a day earlier, she made headlines in a striking red minidress with a long train. And this time, in an abs-baring bold ensemble, she is proving her fashion savvy with her back-to-back head-turning appearances. Dig deeper

