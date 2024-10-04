Morning briefing: Arvind Kejriwal to vacate Delhi CM house today; Pawan Kalyan on 'rights of Hindus', and more

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal is set to move into bungalow number 5 on Ferozeshah Road in Lutyens' Delhi on Friday, just days after resigning as chief minister. This new residence, located near the AAP headquarters, was originally allotted to party Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal. Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has also relocated to a bungalow on Rajendra Prasad Road, designated for AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj confirmed the move, stating, “Kejriwal will move into 5, Ferozeshah Road residence of AAP MP from Punjab Ashok Mittal on Friday.” Dig Deeper The official house of Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal on Ferozeshah Road, where Arvind Kejriwal will shift after vacating the chief minister’s residence in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

K Pawan Kalyan, the deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, announced a seven-point declaration aimed at protecting and promoting Sanatana Dharma (Hinduism). He called for robust laws at both state and national levels to safeguard Hindu places of worship and religious practices. Criticizing opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin for their anti-Hindu remarks, Kalyan stated he is prepared to sacrifice everything for Dharma, including his life, family, and political career. In an exclusive interview with Deepika Amirapu, he discussed plans for the establishment of the Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board and addressed the ongoing Tirumala laddu controversy. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

10 killed, 3 injured in truck- tractor trolley collision in Mirzapur Dig Deeper

Mark Zuckerberg is now world’s second-richest person, surpassing Jeff Bezos Dig Deeper

India News

Haryana election: All schools to be closed for poll preparations today, tomorrow Dig Deeper

Union minister reacts to Telangana minister's Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Prabhu divorce remarks: ‘Silence of Rahul Gandhi…’ Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Israeli strike on Hezbollah in Lebanon's Beirut targets ‘Hassan Nasrallah’s presumed successor’ | 10 points Dig Deeper

MSNBC Producer caught on tape admitting to pushing Harris campaign, 'made its viewers dumber' Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli strongly condemned Telangana Minister Konda Surekha's comments linking the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu to a political controversy. Joining widespread criticism, Rajamouli emphasized the need to respect personal boundaries and maintain dignity, labeling the minister's baseless allegations as "intolerable," especially from public officials. He took to X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Respect boundaries, maintain dignity. Baseless allegations are intolerable, especially when made by public officials! #FilmIndustryWillNotTolerate.” This backlash followed Surekha's accusations that former Minister and BRS leader KTR was involved in tapping actors' phones and blackmailing them in connection to the divorce. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Ananya Panday attended the OTT Fest 2024 in Mumbai, donning a grey cashmere jumpsuit that received mixed reactions online. Styled by Meagan Concessio, the outfit is from Chloé's Fall 2024 collection, showcased on the runway. Ananya accessorized with stilettos, a belt from Chloé, and jewelry by Misho Designs. Fans expressed varied opinions, with some confused and others critical. One user described the outfit as “Lux Cozi with a twist,” while another said, “I really don’t know how I feel about this Chloé look.” While some praised the styling, others noted the ensemble appeared dull and questioned its seasonal appropriateness. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

At a recent event in Bangalore, Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath addressed the question, "Why do Indians hate rich people?" posed by YourStory founder Shradha Sharma. His remarks sparked various reactions, including from billionaire Harsh Goenka, who stated, "Indians celebrate good billionaires." Sharma compared societal attitudes towards wealth in the US, where success and luxury are celebrated, to India. Kamath responded, noting the differences in societal values: "The US is a pure bred capitalistic society. We are a socialist-pretending-to-be-capitalistic society," emphasizing that at heart, Indian society retains socialist values despite its capitalist aspirations. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)