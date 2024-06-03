Morning briefing: BJP, INDIA reach out to ECI before counting day; SIT searches for Prajwal Revanna’s mother, and more

Delegations from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the INDIA bloc approached the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday, a day after polling for all 543 Lok Sabha seats concluded, and urged the poll panel to ensure that all guidelines are followed on the counting day to safeguard the electoral process. The ruling party asked EC to ensure that every polling official is “fully conversant” with the poll body’s counting protocol, as it also alleged that Congress and “certain motivated civil society groups” were trying “to undermine the integrity of the ongoing electoral process”. In its appeal, the Opposition blocs urged the panel to ensure that on June 4, the postal ballots are counted and their results declared before announcing the count of votes cast through EVMs is announced. Dig deeper Election Commission of India (AFP File Photo)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has carried out searches at multiple locations across Karnataka looking for Bhavani Revanna, mother of Hassan lawmaker and suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna, officials familiar with the matter said on Sunday. The search operation was launched after Bhavani, who was issued a notice to appear for questioning in a woman kidnap case linked to the sexual abuse charges against her son, was not present at her residence at Holenarasipura in Hassan district on Saturday evening, officials said. The SIT — probing the alleged sexual abuse charges against Prajwal, the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda — carried out searches in Mysuru, Hassan, Bengaluru, Mandya and Ramanagara, including visits to Bhavani’s relatives’ houses to track her, but she remained elusive. Dig deeper

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

More news | Prajwal Revanna Arrested: A timeline of events in the last one month

Latest News

Here’s why Kate Middleton’s popularity is both a ‘blessing and a curse’ Dig deeper

Odisha doctor working in Malkangiri abducted from hospital quarter, Maoist hand suspected Dig deeper

India News

‘Congress does not believe in Supreme Court, Election Commission…’: BJP's Pralhad Joshi Dig deeper

Exit poll: Close fight between Smriti Irani, KL Sharma in Amethi? What about Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad? Dig deeper

Trending

In Nepal's Chitwan district, a jeep carrying six Indian tourists—mostly elderly citizens—overturned on Sunday, injuring six of them, according to officials. The incident happened at Khaireni, close to Darai Lake. The tourists were going on a jungle safari at Chitwan National Park, according to Kedarnath Panta, the chairwoman of the Khaireni municipality's ward number 12. Chitwan National Park, 250 km south of Kathmandu, is famous for one-horned Rhinos and Bengal Tigers, reported PTI. Dig deeper

Business News

Nvidia may soon surpass Apple to become the world's second-most valuable company backed by a surge in adoption of AI. Apple has been the largest Wall Street firm by market value for years but as reliance on Nvidia's high-end chips has increased, the company's stock has nearly tripled in value over the past year to $2.68 trillion. On the other hand, Apple gave up its top spot to Microsoft earlier this year as the company- last valued at $2.92 trillion- grapples with weak demand for its iPhones and tough competition in China. Brian Mulberry, client portfolio manager at Zacks Investment Management, said as per news agency Reuters, “It is certainly notable because Apple has been so dominant for so long, especially on the growth and innovation front. Recently though, Apple's innovation curve seems to have flattened, showing slower future growth.” Dig deeper

Global Matters

Cops are looking for a man who choked a six-year-old girl during a robbery where he stole her and her sister’s gold necklaces in Brooklyn. The necklaces were birthday gifts they received from their mother. Police have released images of the suspect, saying he approached a girl, 14, and her little sister at their apartment building near Eastern Parkway and Ralph Avenue in Crown Heights on Wednesday, May 29. The 14-year-old girl told Eyewitness News that she was walking her six-year-old sister home from school when the man appeared behind them and asked them to hand over their necklaces. "The man grabbed me by the neck and then - my sister looked and she started getting scared. I didn't have time...I couldn't react. I only looked at my sister and she was screaming," said the older girl. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor returned to Mumbai with their daughter Raha Kapoor after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding bash in Europe. Actor Salman Khan also returned to the city. Several of their pictures and videos surfaced on social media platforms. In a video, shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Ranbir Kapoor was seen carrying Raha in his arms as he exited the Kalina Airport. Alia walked beside him. What caught fans' eyes was Raha Kapoor giving kisses to her father--the toddler gave pecks on Ranbir's cheeks. She was then seen giving a big smile. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Team India wrapped up an impressive outing at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York last week as they beat Bangladesh by 60 runs in their only warm-up game in the build-up to the T20 World Cup. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya starred with the bat as India set a target of 183 before the bowlers, with an inspiring show from Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Dube, restricted Bangladesh to just 122 for nine. Virat Kohli was the only player not to be part of the warm-up game. He had reportedly extended his break from cricket after his IPL 2024 campaign ended with Royal Challengers Bengaluru's heartbreaking loss in the Eliminator tie. While the former India captain was expected to leave with the first batch of players, a report in Indian Express late last month revealed that Kohli would fly to New York later after seeking prior permission from the BCCI. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon