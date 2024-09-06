Morning briefing: BJP posts new video of Kolkata victim's parents; Farooq Abdullah on Article 370 abrogation, and more

The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital doctor's rape-murder case in Kolkata is becoming increasingly complicated. While only one accused – Sanjay Roy – has been arrested so far in the case, videos of the victim's parents contradicting claims against the Kolkata Police are making the death of the trainee doctor even more perplexing. The family members of the deceased medic, who joined the protesting doctors at RG Kar hospital on Wednesday night, accused the Kolkata Police of attempting to suppress the case by hastily cremating the body. “We wanted to keep the body of our daughter but extraordinary pressure was mounted on us and the body was cremated,” the woman's father said as he joined doctors protesting at the college. Dig deeper Junior doctors take part in a protest rally over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata (HT Photo) (File)

Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, said peace should mean there are no armed troops on the streets, responding to the Centre's claim that normalcy had returned to Jammu and Kashmir. He also questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government, asking if they still believed Article 370 was responsible for terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir pointed out that despite having complete control over the region for the past five years, the Centre had not managed to bring terrorism under control. “How many troops are here? How many forces? Walk on the streets and see how armed they are. Is that peace? Peace should be without these troops,” Farooq Abdullah told India Today in an interview. Dig deeper

Latest News

Fire breaks out at Times Tower in Mumbai, 9 fire engines at spot | Video Dig deeper

Heavy rain inundates key Gurugram roads, brings parts of city to standstill Dig deeper

India News

National Medical Commission junks guidelines that said sodomy, lesbianism are unnatural sexual offences Dig deeper

Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain man rapes woman after intoxicating her; video of assault surfaces Dig deeper

Trending

A Frenchman on trial for allegedly drugging and inviting strangers to rape his wife reportedly tried to cover his vile crimes by accusing her of cheating when she complained about her unexplained gynaecological issues. According to Daily Mail, Gisele Pelicot told her husband, Dominique Pelicot, about facing health issues and suffering from “an unexplained sexual illness.” She added that she needed treatment for it. To cover his tracks, he accused her of having affairs while he was not at home. Reportedly, he asked her, “So, what are you doing with your days?” Dig deeper

Business News

Gautam Adani, Adani Group chairman said that India is on track to becoming a $30 trillion economy by 2050 as the country poised to add a trillion dollars to its GDP every 18 months in the next decade. Addressing students of Mumbai’s Jai Hind College, he said that after Independence, India took 58 years to reach its first trillion dollars of GDP, 12 years for the next trillion, and just 5 years for the third. “I anticipate that in the next decade, India will begin adding a trillion dollars to its GDP every 18 months putting us on track to become a $30 trillion economy by 2050. This pace and scale of growth will drive incredible possibilities for all of us,” he said. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Barron Trump has begun his freshman year at New York University. The 18-year-old son of former president Donald Trump has reportedly joined Stern School of Business. As he begins his college career, his new classmates have shared their candid opinions about the republican candidate’s son. Reactions are mixed, while some students see his presence as an opportunity to connect with the son of a prominent figure, others wonder how he'll navigate the famously liberal campus environment. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Call Me Bae review: Karan Johar may have described Bella Chowdhary aka Bae (Ananya Panday) as the daughter of Poo (Kareena Kapoor), the iconic Gen-Z idol from his 2001 blockbuster family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, but much to the younger actor's credit, Bae is very much a woman of her own. That's quite a dramatic, ironical adjective for a South Delhi girl though, born with a golden spoon as she proclaims. It takes time, but we do see Bae evolve. Not Ananya though – she was already there, right from the first episode. Call Me Bae has been touted as a “Riches to rags” story, one in which Bae gets Bae-ghar from both her filthy rich families – sasural and maika – to somehow land in Mumbai, where she has to make her own living and carve her own identity. No, Bae doesn't sleep on footpaths or hustle in local trains. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani made a stunning appearance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai last night. They attended the ‘Rajadhiraaj: Love, Life, Leela’ finale, the first-ever mega-musical to depict the divine odyssey of Lord Krishna. The paparazzi clicked Nita Ambani, NMACC co-founder, arriving at the event with Mukesh Ambani. Nita chose an elegant red Patola silk saree for the event, featuring intricate geometric patterns and Radha Krishna-inspired gold embroidery. She wore the nine yards in the traditional Gujarati draping style, with the pallu draped over her shoulder and pleated on the front to display the beautiful geometric patterns on it. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Sarfaraz Khan's bid to take a lead from KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in the race for the middle-order's spot in India's XI for the two-match series against Bangladesh did not find much success but his invaluable tips helped brother Musheer Khan take the honours on Day 1 of Duleep Trophy. Turning up for India B, Sarfaraz was out LBW for 9 off Avesh Khan when he tried to play across the line to a delivery that shaped in. But just before getting out, he gave Musheer the much-needed confidence. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon