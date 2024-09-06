Nita Ambani with Mukesh Ambani attends event in silk saree, don't miss Anant Ambani's massive diamond Krishna brooch

Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani made a stunning appearance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai last night. They attended the ‘Rajadhiraaj: Love, Life, Leela’ finale, the first-ever mega-musical to depict the divine odyssey of Lord Krishna. Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, and Anant Ambani attend an event at NMACC. (Instagram)

(Also Read | Nita Ambani represents rich cultural heritage of Maharashtra in graceful Paithani saree by Manish Malhotra)

Nita Ambani dons an elegant red silk saree for the NMACC event

The paparazzi clicked Nita Ambani, NMACC co-founder, arriving at the event with Mukesh Ambani. Nita chose an elegant red Patola silk saree for the event, featuring intricate geometric patterns and Radha Krishna-inspired gold embroidery. She wore the nine yards in the traditional Gujarati draping style, with the pallu draped over her shoulder and pleated on the front to display the beautiful geometric patterns on it.

How did Nita Ambani style the Patola saree

Nita paired the saree with a matching silk blouse featuring a scoop neckline, half-length sleeves, gold borders, a cropped length, and Radha-Krishna embroidery done on the back with gold threads. She accessorised the traditional ensemble with exquisite polki, gold and diamond-adorned jewels, including a necklace, kadhas, a ring, and earrings. Lastly, she chose gold platform heels and an embroidered potli bag to round off the accessories.

Meanwhile, for the glam, Nita chose winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, mauve lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, and a red bindi. She tied her tresses in a centre-parted bun and adorned it with daisy hair ornaments to give a finishing touch.

Anant Ambani's massive diamond Krishna brooch

Anant Ambani also attended the finale of Rajadhiraaj: ‘Love. Life. Leela’ at NMACC. He chose a dark blue-hued traditional ensemble featuring a silk full-sleeved short kurta, matching pants, and a shimmering brocade jacket adorned with diamond-adorned buttons. He accessorised the ensemble with a massive Krishna brooch made of glittering diamonds and gold.

About Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani is Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's youngest son. Recently, he tied the knot with Radhika Merchant. Their grand nuptials were attended by global leaders, celebrities, international stars, and politicians.