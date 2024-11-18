Morning briefing: Bodies of six abducted in Jiribam found; Kerala CM and UDF leaders argue over BJP defection, and more

Tensions in Manipur's Imphal have escalated after the bodies of six people, including three children, were recovered from Jiribam district, prompting authorities to suspend internet services in several districts. Laisharam Herojit, a relief camp inmate from Jiribam district, confirmed that his family has been killed, NDTV reported. His two-year-old son's headless body and the decomposed body of his 65-year-old mother were found floating in a river, the report added. Dig Deeper Activists and supporters of Women's Wing Delhi Meetei Co-ordinating Committee (DMCC) and Manipur Students' Association Delhi (MSAD) hold placards during a protest in New Delhi (AFP)

Barbs flew between chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and opposition leaders of the Congress-led UDF on Sunday over the defection of Sandeep Warier from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to Congress and his past record of making controversial remarks along communal lines. Warier, a former BJP state committee member and its face on television debates, joined the Congress on Saturday, saying that he came out of a “factory that sold hate” to join a “shop that sold love”. Dig Deeper

Man climbs mobile tower in Kota, threatens suicide over his tractor seizure Dig Deeper

SC task force says separate law for violence against docs not required Dig Deeper

Election Commission orders takedown of Jharkhand BJP’s social media post Dig Deeper

Delhi airport activates low-visibility measures amid smog, Indigo activates advisory for passengers Dig Deeper

Masked men 'raid' royal residence while Prince William, Kate, and their kids were fast asleep Dig Deeper

Kamala Harris’ campaign paid Oprah Winfrey’s production company double the initial estimate for town hall: Report Dig Deeper

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has yet again criticised the Telangana government over its notice to him. The singer posted a long video on Instagram in which he talked about how it was easy for him to tweak the lyrics of his songs. Speaking during his Ahmedabad concert, he also revealed that he doesn't consume alcohol, and neither does he do advertisements for it. The singer also called for a pan-India movement to ban alcohol, which he added generates huge revenue. He promised if it happened, he would stop singing songs about alcohol. Dig Deeper

Champions can never be written off and this is exactly what former Australia opening batter Justin Langer has told Pat Cummins and co ahead of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, set to begin on November 22 in Perth. India are under a lot of pressure after having lost the home Test series against New Zealand earlier this month. Virat Kohli is also under scrutiny as runs have dried up and the right-handed batter has registered just two Test centuries in the last four years. Dig Deeper

Priyanka Chopra had a fabulous weekend, and her latest pictures are proof of it! The 42-year-old actor spent quality time with her friends and recently shared the snaps on social media. Priyanka rocked a stylish mini skirt, effortlessly proving that when it comes to slaying fashion goals, her name is remains on the top. With winter settling in, her chic layered look is the perfect inspiration for pulling off mini skirts in chilly weather. Scroll down to take notes from Priyanka's style playbook. Dig Deeper

A US-based CEO fired 99 employees after they failed to attend a meeting. The CEO’s decision gained public scrutiny after an intern posted a screenshot of his angry Slack message on Reddit. The Reddit user claimed that he had joined a marketplace for musical instruments as an intern, only to get fired one hour later. He took to Reddit to share a screenshot of the CEO’s angry Slack message where he fired 99 of the company’s 111 employees. Dig Deeper

