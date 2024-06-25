Morning briefing: Eknath Shinde's strict action against illegal pubs in Pune; Scindia's dig at Congress, and more

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde dialed the Pune Police Commissioner to initiate strict action against illegal pubs and bars in the city, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement. This comes shortly after a viral video showed youths consuming drug-like substances in a pub in Pune. Shinde directed Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar to use bulldozers against illegal structures linked to narcotic substances and to take renewed action against peddlers to make Pune a drug-free city. The CM directed officials to initiate action against drug sellers and demolish illegal pubs and structures which flout building rules. Dig deeper Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (PTI)

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday took a dig at the Congress by comparing its last three election results with that of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and said that the grand old party is “jumping unnecessarily”. Scindia's comments came as the Opposition created an uproar on the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha session over several issues, including the appointment of BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker, the alleged irregularities in the NEET UG-2024 examination and the relocation of statutes within the Parliament building complex. Dig deeper

Actor Sonam Kapoor left fans in awe as she attended Dior's Haute Couture Fall/Winter Show in Paris. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Sonam shared glimpses from the event. The video started with Sonam sporting a no-makeup look as she sipped her morning beverage in bed. She also gave a glimpse of several boxes of her outfit in her room. The clip next showed Sonam getting ready. She was seen getting her hair done. Dig deeper

Janhvi Kapoor just made her international runway debut! Janhvi walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week 2024 for designer Rahul Mishra, who showcased his Couture Fall 2024 line, Aura. The black strapless bustier Janhvi chose features a deep neckline flaunting her decolletage, a cropped curved hem exposing the midriff, sequin embellishments done all over, and a bodycon fit. Rahul paired the blouse with a figure-hugging skirt featuring a mermaid silhouette, a floor-grazing hem length, a scalloped tiered design embellished with purple, green and gold embellishments, a dramatic train, and a high-rise waist. Dig deeper

A video of two Indian Railways employees risking their lives to fix an air leakage has gone viral. In the footage, one man is seen walking on the edge of a bridge, and another is captured crawling under a train to repair the sudden issue. The video has gone viral and raised several questions about the safety practices followed by the railways. Indian Railway Traffic Service officer J Sanjay Kumar shared the video, adding that it shows a loco pilot and an assistant loco pilot of a train that stopped over a bridge due to an air leakage. Dig deeper

India kept their unbeaten run in the 2024 T20 World Cup alive with yet another dominating show as they beat reigning 50-over world champions Australia at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Monday to make the semifinals. Rohit Sharma's thundering knock of 92 along with a clinical show from the bowlers helped India script a 24-run win to head to the penultimate round of the tournament as Group 1 leaders from the Super Eight. During the match, India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was in absolute awe of the incumbent leader of the Men in Blue, Rohit, for his “special and effortless” knock that helped the 2007 champions set the mighty target of 206. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon!