Morning briefing: G20 virtual summit today; New registry for crimes by foreigners; all the latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a virtual G20 leaders' summit to discuss the implementation of the Delhi Declaration, marking the conclusion of India's G20 presidency. The virtual meeting is considered rare and exceptional, providing a platform to translate the guidance from the in-person summit in September into action for a just and equitable world. The Delhi Declaration, agreed upon unanimously at the 18th G20 leaders' summit, demonstrates a commitment to addressing global challenges in an ambitious and inclusive manner. The virtual summit, set for December 1, will include leaders from G20 nations, the African Union chair, nine guest countries, and heads of 11 international organizations. India's G20 presidency concludes on November 30, with the G20 troika for the Brazilian presidency in 2024 comprising India, Brazil, and South Africa. The G20, representing major economies, aims for international economic cooperation, comprising 19 countries and the European Union. The in-person G20 summit was held on September 9 and 10 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. (PTI)

More news on G20 Summit: Vladimir Putin's plan for G20 virtual summit amid ‘deeply unstable world’

The Union government is establishing a registry of foreigners involved in crimes within the country. Aimed at aiding law enforcement, the computerized registry managed by the National Crime Records Bureau will provide comprehensive data accessible to federal and state agencies, as well as police stations nationwide. The registry includes details on the type of crime, country of origin, arrest date, court cases, and personal information of foreign nationals involved. This initiative is expected to facilitate investigations into various crimes, including illegal immigration, visa fraud, narcotics, cybercrimes, and terrorism-related activities. Dig deeper

More news related to NCRB: Land, property disputes led to over 3K killings in U.P. from 2017 to 2021: NCRB data

The Latest News

Elon Musk's X Corp to donate revenue linked with war to Israeli, Gazan hospitals Dig deeper

Haryana CM Manohar Lal takes dig at Punjab govt over farm fires; AAP minister rebuts Dig deeper

India News

ED, I-T department authorities conduct simultaneous searches in residences and offices of industrialist and former Telangana MP G Vivek and his relatives Dig deeper

Govt may introduce law against deepfakes, misinformation: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar Dig deeper

Global Matters

Israel army claims mosque used as weapon storage facility and Hamas's rocket laboratory; shares video Dig deeper

US conducts precision strikes in Iraq after attacks from Iran-backed groups Dig deeper

Good Read

The new Delhi-Mumbai expressway is among the most modern and expansive infrastructure projects in India. As one speeds on the expressway after crossing the suburban mass of Gurugram, it is very easy to miss (the crime republic of) Mewat which the expressway neatly bisects into two. In any other election in Rajasthan, one need not have left the highway to enter into the part of Mewat which lies in Bharatpur district of the state. However, the 2023 elections gave good reason to this reporter to visit Ghatmeeka village under Kaman assembly constituency in Rajasthan. Read more…

Sports Goings

The Brazil vs Argentina FIFA World Cup qualifier match faced a 30-minute delay in kickoff at Maracana Stadium due to clashes among rival supporters. Fans exchanged blows in the stands, leading to a police intervention and a lathi charge. Lionel Messi and the Argentina team briefly walked off the pitch in protest before returning. The match eventually started, with Argentina leading the South American qualifying group with 12 points. The incident brought back memories of Argentina's Copa America win at Maracana, ending a 28-year trophyless streak. Both teams were playing after recent defeats in qualifying rounds, with the 2026 World Cup expanding to include 48 teams. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The remaining four members of the popular K-Pop boy band BTS, namely RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, have officially begun the military enlistment process, according to an announcement by their agency, BigHit Music. This follows the enlistment of Jin, Suga, and J-Hope. The agency expressed gratitude for fans' continued support and assured efforts in providing support during the members' military service. BTS ARMY members shared mixed reactions on social media, with some expressing disappointment, while others remained optimistic about the group's future. All Korean men between 18 and 28 are mandated to serve 20 months in the military. Jin and J-Hope started their enlistment last year, and Suga began earlier this year. The group is expected to regroup in 2025 after members complete their respective enlistments. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared stunning pictures from a photoshoot on Instagram, showcasing her impeccable style. Dressed in a red midi dress from the Rutu Neeva Fall Winter 2023 collection, she exuded glamour with a one-shoulder neckline, cut-outs, and a knotted design. The outfit highlighted her curves, paired with ruby-encrusted diamond accessories and white pumps. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri and makeup artist Pompy Hans contributed to her flawless look, featuring bold eye makeup, glossy lips, and a wavy hairdo. Fans showered praise on her, emphasizing her status as a Bollywood fashion icon. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON