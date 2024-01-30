Morning briefing: India condemns brutal attack on student in US; how MP cops solved SDM murder case, all latest news

The Consulate General of India in Atlanta has strongly condemned the tragic assault resulting in the death of 25-year-old Indian student Vivek Saini. Saini was reportedly hammered to death by a drug addict whom he had been helping for the past couple of days. The Consulate expressed deep anguish over the brutal incident and condemned the attack in the strongest terms. It confirmed that the U.S. authorities have arrested the accused and are investigating the case. The Consulate promptly reached out to Saini's family, offering all necessary consular assistance in repatriating his mortal remains to India. Dig deeper Vivek Saini, the 25-year-old Indian student who was hammered to death by the drug addict.

A high-profile murder case in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district involves the alleged killing of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Nisha Napit Sharma by her husband, Manish Sharma. Initially thought to be a death during treatment, the post-mortem report revealed discrepancies. Manish had brought Nisha to the hospital hours after her death. Authorities, originally treating it as a natural death, formed a special team after finding suspicious items in the government officer's house, including a bedsheet, pillow, and Nisha's clothes stuffed in a washing machine. Manish is accused of attempting to wash the clothes to conceal evidence, prompting a thorough investigation into the incident. Dig deeper

The Latest News

'Felt my time in this world is up…': Rishabh Pant opens up on horrific car accident Dig deeper

Kanye West snatches phone and berates pap who questioned ‘controlling’ Censori, ‘I’m a legend…’ Dig deeper

India News

HT interview: BJP-JD(U) are natural allies, says Sanjay Jha Dig deeper

TN govt is not anti-Hindu, DGP tells SC on Ram Temple telecast Dig deeper

Global Matters

Chilling footage shows convicted criminal trying to abduct Arizona girl in broad daylight Dig deeper

Pakistani forces thwarted 3 terrorist attacks in Balochistan's Mach, says minister Dig deeper

Sports Goings

After a narrow defeat in the first Test against England, India faces challenges with key players ruled out for the second Test in Visakhapatnam. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, with a hamstring injury, and batter KL Rahul, suffering from quadriceps pain, won't be available. Additionally, captain Virat Kohli continues to be absent for personal reasons. The forced changes pose a dilemma for captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid in finalizing the playing XI, requiring strategic decisions to address the gaps in the team composition ahead of the crucial second Test. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Following her separation from Joe Jonas, rumors suggest that Sophie Turner is dating British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. While neither has confirmed the relationship, Turner recently shared photos on social media, offering a glimpse into her time with Peregrine and friends, including Rupert Gorst and Amadea Kimmins, during a ski trip. In the pictures, Turner and Peregrine appeared together in a selfie, marking one of the first public displays potentially acknowledging their relationship. Meanwhile, Joe Jonas is rumored to be dating Stormi Bree. The evolving romantic scenarios within the celebrity circles are capturing attention and speculation from fans. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Blending personal style with professional workwear can pose challenges, especially in diverse work environments. Balancing comfort for commuting, adhering to company dress codes, and accommodating varying weather conditions is essential. Days with presentations demand a professional look, while post-work engagements add complexity. Striking the right balance ensures a unique yet polished appearance, contributing to a professional image and potential career advancement. Navigating these considerations allows individuals to authentically express themselves within the confines of workplace expectations, creating a harmonious fusion of personal style and corporate attire. Dig deeper

