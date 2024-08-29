Morning briefing: India to commission 2nd nuclear submarine today; Kangana Ranaut's 'mess' dig at Rahul Gandhi, and more

Defence minister Rajnath Singh is set to commission India’s second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), INS Arighat or S-3, in the presence of top officers including Navy chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi at a quiet event in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, according to people aware of the matter. The SSBN will function under India’s strategic command. While the defence ministry was tight-lipped about the classified project, HT has learnt that the 6,000-tonne INS Arighat is set to embark on a long-range patrol of the Indo-Pacific armed with 750-km range nuclear ballistic missiles K-15. India will now have two SSBNs – INS Arihant (S-2) and INS Arighat -- patrolling the high seas as a crucial part of the country’s nuclear triad and second-strike capability (due to its no-first-use policy). Dig Deeper File photo of INS Arihant class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine.

After getting reprimanded by her party for her remarks on farmers protests, actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut fired a fresh salvo at the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleging the Congress MP is a “mess” and accused him of only “chasing a chair”. “He is a mess. He is a mess in his speeches, in his conduct,” Kangana Ranaut said to a TV channel in an interview. The BJP MP from Mandi also attacked Rahul Gandhi for showing pictures of the Hindu God Lord Shiva during his speech in the Lok Sabha and said he “should be tested for drugs”. Dig Deeper

India news

Modi discusses women’s issues at meeting with council of ministers

Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse | Engineer named in FIR reacts: ‘Worked only on the platform’

Kerala actor-politician Mukesh booked for rape on actress' plaint

Chandipura virus outbreak in India largest in 20 years: WHO

Business

3rd Regional Industry Conclave in Gwalior spurs ₹13,000 crore in investments

TikTok sued in UK by content moderator alleging toxic workplace

Global matters

India open to 'unprecedented' cooperation with US because of Chinese aggression, says ex-NSA McMaster

Trump says it's Biden and Harris' ‘fault’ that there were security failures at PA rally: ‘That bullet is because of…’

As sweltering summers ravage crops, Japan bets on heat-resistant rice

Sports

Despite knowing that it is one of the most hotly debated topics of IPL, newly-appointed Lucknow Super Giants team mentor Zaheer Khan made no attempts to hide his support for the Impact Player rule. Senior India players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been critical of the rule as they feel it holds back the development of Indian all-rounders and upsets the balance between bat and ball. However, big names like Ashwin feel it makes the game fairer. Dig Deeper

Entertainment

Over the years, actor Vaani Kapoor has worked on diverse projects such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Befikre, War, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Shamshera, and Khel Khel Mein. Some have worked and some failed to perform at the box office. In an interview with the Hindustan Times, the actor admits that she is learning to detach herself from failures, and it is an ongoing process. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani never fails to rain blindingly beautiful couture looks. From majestic heirloom sarees to nine yards that boast artistic brilliance, her collection is a fashion lover's dream. Recently, Manish Malhotra and Swadesh collaborated to create a jamuni Paithani saree for Nita. Check it out.

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you by afternoon.