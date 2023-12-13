Morning briefing: India votes for immediate ceasefire in Gaza; BJP's caste dynamics in CM picks, all latest news

India voted in favour of a draft resolution in the UN General Assembly that demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict as well as the unconditional release of all hostages. The 193-member UN General Assembly adopted the draft resolution, introduced by Egypt, at an Emergency Special Session here Tuesday. Dig deeper Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj speaking at the UNGA informal discussions on the humanitarian situation prevailing in Gaza(UN TV)

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) efforts to effect a generational shift by introducing three new faces as chief ministers in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh this week also meticulously balanced caste considerations as part of its heartland political strategy ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Elon Musk's SpaceX value jumps closer to $180 billion in tender offer Dig deeper

'With current system, visas can be issued in very short time to Indians': German envoy Dig deeper

India News

Visa-free Thailand is attracting Indians by the hordes despite steep air fares Dig deeper

Bhajan Lal Sharma's old Singham video viral, so is Mohan Yadav's sword-wielding: Watch Dig deeper

Global Matters

Israel begins pumping seawater into alleged Hamas tunnels in Gaza: Report Dig deeper

With Ukraine aid in peril, Zelenskyy pleads his cause to US lawmakers Dig deeper

Sports Goings

The legend of Rinku Singh grows. The India middle-order batter played another innings of note when he smashed an unbeaten 68 off 39 balls against South Africa in the 2nd T20I. This was Rinku's maiden T20I fifty, to go with scores of 46, 31*, 22*, 37* and 38* since his India debut back in August. Rinku's muscle and six-hitting prowess has already earned him the tag of being the next big finisher for India, but on Tuesday evening, the left-handed batter showed the world that he is more than just an explosive option in death overs. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

There's so many things in life to be grateful for, but none as instantly tangible as a Taylor Swift lyric. ‘My love was as cruel as the cities I lived in,’ is the one. No, maybe 'I'll stare directly at the sun, but never in the mirror,' is the reminder, which never fails to hit me hard. Perhaps there is no single answer to break that one line from a Taylor Swift song that helps me see the world (and myself) in a better way. It is not a name-dropping game where I would select the best songs from her albums that I love to return to. It is more of a reclamation of how I have lived, grown up and understood life better, with her curious, wonderful songs for company. It is that sense of comfort that I can't explain, but to myself. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Kriti Sanon never misses a chance to step out in chic and sharp Western wear as well as exquisite traditional Indian wear and rocking both silhouettes with equal panache. However, her recent photoshoot in a silk saree has captured hearts online. Shared by her stylist Sukriti Grover, the pictures show Kriti striking elegant poses and flaunting her gorgeous drape. Dig deeper

