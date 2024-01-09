Morning briefing: ISI's role in Uri attacks questioned; India-UK FTA dialogue to enter last stage; and all latest news

In the aftermath of the 2016 terror attack on an Indian Army base in Uri, the US confronted then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif with evidence of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency's involvement in the assault. According to former envoy Ajay Bisaria's book "Anger Management," the US ambassador to Pakistan handed over a file to Sharif in September 2016 containing information, including details of ISI's complicity in planning the Uri attacks, which resulted in the death of 19 Indian soldiers and was attributed to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Dig deeper. US questioned Pakistan on ISI's role in the Uri attacks (Nitin Kanotra / HT Archive)

The 14th and concluding round of talks for a free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the UK is commencing, with a focus on resolving outstanding issues. Scheduled discussions include matters such as business mobility, Scotch whiskey, automobiles, farm products, pharmaceuticals, rules of origin, and a separate pact aimed at boosting bilateral investments. These negotiations mark a crucial step in shaping the economic and trade relationship between the two nations, addressing various sectors and trade intricacies. The outcome will likely have a significant impact on the terms of future trade and cooperation between India and the UK. Dig deeper.

The football community is grappling with another loss as Franz Beckenbauer, one of the sport's greatest players, passed away at the age of 78. This comes shortly after the demise of Mario Zagallo, adding to the sorrow within the football world. Both Beckenbauer and Zagallo were part of the elite group of players who achieved the rare feat of winning a World Cup both as a player and as a manager. Didier Deschamps completed this trinity in 2018. The close timing of their deaths has added a poignant layer to the collective mourning within the football fraternity. Dig deeper.

Farhan Akhtar, a multi-talented figure in the entertainment industry, celebrated his 50th birthday. Known for his roles as a writer, director, producer, actor, singer, and composer, he has left a significant impact on Bollywood. Acknowledging his diverse talents, this milestone birthday is an occasion to appreciate not just his directorial and acting skills but also his contributions as a writer. As fans commemorate his five decades, a spotlight is cast on the most memorable dialogues penned by him over the course of his illustrious career. Dig deeper.

Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday, both celebrated for their distinct fashion styles, recently showcased their fashion prowess on Instagram. Katrina, known for her girl-next-door aesthetic, adorned a striking full-length black dress. Meanwhile, Ananya embraced Gen-Z sartorial elements in London, setting the streets ablaze with her coordinated trench and skirt ensemble. The stunning black outfits, shared by the two stars, serve as winter wardrobe inspirations, each offering a unique and chic perspective. Fashion enthusiasts have reason to take note and consider incorporating these glamorous looks into their seasonal wardrobes. Dig deeper.