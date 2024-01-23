Morning briefing: Jaishankar on ‘weaponised’ globalisation; what to know about Ram Lalla's ornaments, all latest news
Check out a shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items.
Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday highlighted the negative side of globalisation while acknowledging its benefits. He said globalisation has designated currency, trade and tourism as “weapons” and stressed that those in control of the world order established in 1945 are reluctant to create more opportunities. Dig deeper
More on Jaishankar: S Jaishankar reacts to ships attacks in Red Sea: 'Direct bearing on India's energy'
Amid row, Jaishankar meets Maldives foreign minister: ‘Frank conversation’
The 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla has been decked in ornaments based on extensive research and study following the descriptions of Ram's scripturally appropriate attire. Dig deeper
More on Ayodhya: Lights, prayers, processions: Ayodhya's Ram Temple fervour grips nation
Ram mandir inauguration: Faith brings Ayodhya alive on landmark day
The Latest News
Subhas Chandra Bose: Flagbearer of Azad Hind Fauj who took on British might Dig deeper
India surpasses Hong Kong to become world's fourth-largest stock market Dig deeper
India News
Netaji birth anniversary: PM Modi to attend ‘Parakram Diwas’ at Red Fort today; 9-day ‘Bharat Parv’ to be launched Dig deeper
Row erupts as Rahul Gandhi not allowed to visit holy site in Assam Dig deeper
Global Matters
Virgin Atlantic cancels New York-bound flight after passenger notices missing screws on its wings Dig deeper
Pran Pratishtha ceremony: Echo of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ reaches New York's Times Square Dig deeper
Sports Goings
When India’s 16-strong squad assembled in Hyderabad on Saturday night, there was little indication of the shock that was in store. They had their first practice session ahead of the five-Test series against England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad, on Sunday, an open-pitch outing behind closed doors. Virat Kohli had a decent hit, as is to be expected. The former captain is never short on intensity at a cricket ground, be it for training or a match per se. Dig deeper
Entertainment Focus
Actor Ananya Panday turned showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra at the ongoing Paris Haute Couture Week 2024. She turned heads and became the youngest Bollywood actor to walk the ramp. While she grabbed attention for her walk, it was her attire that left people talking on the internet. Dig deeper