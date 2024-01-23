Subhas Chandra Bose: Flagbearer of Azad Hind Fauj who took on British might

India is celebrating the 127th birth anniversary of freedom fighter and founder of the Indian National Army Subhas Chandra Bose on Tuesday, January 23. Popularly known as Netaji, meaning "respected leader", Bose played a crucial role in advocating for complete independence for India. To commemorate his indomitable spirit in the struggle for freedom, the day is celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas'. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue installed at India Gate in New Delhi (PTI)

Netaji birth anniversary: PM Modi to attend 'Parakram Diwas' at Red Fort today; 9-day 'Bharat Parv' to be launched

Several leaders across the nation greeted the citizens on the occasion of Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari took to X to wish the citizens. He said, "Tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the founder of Azad Hind Fauj and the great leader of the Indian freedom struggle 🇮🇳 on his birth anniversary. Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on 'Parakram Diwas'."

West Bengal leader of the Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari also wished the citizens on the occasion. "I bow down to pay my respects to the Greatest Freedom Fighter & National Hero of Bharat; Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 127th Birth Anniversary," he said.

Early life and education:

The charismatic leader who gave popular slogans like “Delhi Chalo”, "tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azadi doonga (You give me blood, I will give you freedom)”, was born to Jankinath, a prominent lawyer, and Prabhavati on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack (Bengal division) Odisha.

Bose was the ninth child among Jankinath's 14 children, including eight sons and six daughters. He attended Presidency College, Calcutta, till his suspension in 1916 due to nationalist activities. Later, he graduated from Scottish Churches College in 1919.

His role in national struggle:

Being studious, Bose was sent to England's University of Cambridge to prepare for the Indian civil service examination which he cleared in 1920. A year later, he resigned from his post and went back to India after the freedom struggle was launched in the nation. Netaji's journey was marked by resilience, as he faced imprisonment several times between 1921 and 1941 in various jails.

He became the president of the All-India Youth Congress in 1923 and later, in 1938, was elected as the president of the Indian National Congress. During his tenure with INC, he refuted Mahatma Gandhi's less confrontational approach as he believed that freedom would not be given by the oppressor, but had to be taken by force.

Bose went on to establish the Azad Hind Fauj, also known as the Indian National Army (INA), on October 21, 1943, which played a pivotal role in attacking the British forces from the eastern side of undivided India. He founded the INA in Berlin and even launched the Azad Hind Radio Station in Germany.

He was in Germany in 1942 when he was conferred the honourable title of 'Netaji', by both German and Indian officials at the Special Bureau for India in Berlin and by Indian soldiers at the Azad Hind Fauj.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2024: 10 most inspirational quotes by Netaji on his birth anniversary

Mystery around his death:

Bose went missing on August 18, 1945, after a plane crash in Taiwan. Out of three inquiry commissions on the accident, two claimed he died due to the crash, while one stated was alive after the tragedy.

Parakram Diwas 2024 celebrations:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in Parakram Diwas celebrations at Red Fort to launch Bharat Parv, a nine-day event to showcase the country's rich diversity and exhibit different cultures. Bharat Parv will be held between January 23 and 31, showcasing Republic Day tableaux constituted with the efforts of 26 Union ministries, highlighting citizen-centric initiatives and vocalising local, diverse tourist attractions, among others.