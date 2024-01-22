Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2024: 10 most inspirational quotes by Netaji on his birth anniversary

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti or Subhas Chandra Bose's Birthday is celebrated on January 23 every year to commemorate and honour Netaji's strength as one of India's greatest freedom fighters. This day celebrates the birth of India's most famous revolutionary and visionary freedom fighter, who fought throughout his life for the independence and honour of his country. Bose, a freedom fighter, was in Germany in 1942 when he was conferred the honourable title of 'Netaji', which means 'Revered Leader' in Hindi, by both German and Indian officials at the Special Bureau for India in Berlin and by Indian soldiers at the Azad Hind Fauj. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2024: 10 most inspirational quotes by Netaji(File photo)

As we approach the 127th birth anniversary of Netaji, let's take a moment to reflect on some of his inspirational quotes that continue to resonate with timeless wisdom and courage. (Also read: Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023: 8 inspiring quotes by Netaji on his 126th birth anniversary )

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Inspiring quotes by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

"Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom!"

"One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives."

"Freedom is not given, it is taken."

"It is our duty to pay for our liberty with our own blood. The freedom that we shall win through our sacrifice and exertions, we shall be able to preserve with our own strength."

"No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions."

"Reality is, after all, too big for our frail understanding to fully comprehend. Nevertheless, we have to build our life on the theory which contains the maximum truth."

"Nationalism is inspired by the highest ideals of the human race, satyam [the truth], shivam [the god], sundaram [the beautiful]."

"The secret of political bargaining is to look more strong than what you really are."

"Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle — if there are no risks to be taken."

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes."