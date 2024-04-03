Morning briefing: Jaishankar targets ex-PM over UNSC seat; IMD issues heatwave warning, and more

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday targeted former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru over his stance on prioritising China over India while referring to India's stand when it was offered a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). S Jaishankar claimed that there was a time when the country's first prime minister said "India second, China first". Jaishankar added that the past mistakes of the former-PM led to problems including Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) and occupation of some parts of the Indian territory by China. Dig deeper External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (ANI)

More on Jaishankar: China renames 30 places in Arunachal Pradesh; Jaishankar says it means nothing

Jaishankar on India's permanent seat in UNSC: ‘We will definitely get it, but…’

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a possible heatwave in multiple states across India, forecasting an above normal rise in temperature from April 3. The central weather agency predicted that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail from April 3 to 6 over parts of east and peninsular India. In its forecast, the IMD predicted rainfall and thunderstorms could hit parts of northeast India on April 7. The IMD said heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets north interior Karnataka this week, from April 2 to April 6. Further, parts of Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh are also expected to experience heatwave conditions. Dig deeper

More on IMD: More heatwave days this summer, forecasts IMD

Heat wave conditions likely to prevail in Karnataka till Friday: IMD

World Bank projects Indian economy to grow at 7.5% in 2024 Dig deeper

Strong earthquake rocks Taiwan, scary videos show buildings collapse, bridge shaking Dig deeper

EC files case against Siddaramaiah’s son over remarks against PM Modi, HM Amit Shah Dig deeper

Sharmila to make electoral debut from Kadapa, lashes out at brother Jagan Dig deeper

Donald Trump seeks mandatory death sentence for cop killers after Jonathan Diller's murder: ‘Will ask Congress to…’ Dig deeper

Prince Harry concerned about ‘serious security risk’ before UK visit after sharing sensitive information in memoir Dig deeper

Mayank Yadav set the stage on fire with his rapid pace once again as he ran riot against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and helped Lucknow Super Giants win their second match in a row. The 21-year-old, who made his debut against Punjab Kings in LSG's match, proved that he is not a one-match wonder and claimed the Player of the Match award on consecutive occasions. Dig deeper

A couple of years after Westworld, director-screenwriter Jonathan Nolan is back with another sci-fi dystopian show, Fallout, based on the popular video game franchise. In order to promote the series, Jonathan visited India last month, over a decade after he couldn't make it to the country for the filming of his brother Christopher Nolan's 2012 superhero film The Dark Knight Rises. In an exclusive interview, Jonathan revealed that Fallout took him back to the Batman days, where he felt like the kid lost in a candy store. Dig deeper

Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a pyjama party at her residence in Mumbai attended by her sister Karisma Kapoor and best friends Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and Mallika Bhatt. They celebrated the success of Kareena's recently released film Crew. Karisma shared pictures of the girl gang having a blast on social media. "The OG Crew [heart, dancing lady and collision emoji]." While all the divas wore casual-chic ensembles for the occasion, fans loved Kareena's printed kaftan. Dig deeper

