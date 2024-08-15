Morning briefing: Kerala govt struggles with re-housing after deadly landslide; SC stays action on YouTuber, and more

Fifteen days after massive landslides devastated Wayanad, Kerala, experts highlight the difficulties of the government's "comprehensive rehabilitation process" due to the region's fragile environment. The CPI(M)-led state administration is now tasked with rehabilitating survivors who have lost their homes, belongings, and livelihoods. Currently residing in relief camps at government schools and relatives' homes, the survivors will undergo a three-phase rehabilitation process. The final phase aims to provide permanent housing with land plots in a new township. However, the complexity of the task poses significant challenges for the state government. Dig Deeper The Kerala government struggles with rehabilitation of people affected by Wayanad landslides (Photo by Hemanth Byatroy / Humane Society International, India / AFP)(AFP)

The Supreme Court directed Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday to avoid coercive measures against Youtuber Savukku Shankar, who faces 16 FIRs related to an April interview in which he allegedly made defamatory remarks about female police officers. Chief Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud’s bench issued notice on Shankar’s petition seeking to quash the cases. Shankar claims these charges are a deliberate attempt by the state government to persecute him due to his outspoken criticism of politicians and bureaucrats involved in corruption. The court's decision aims to address these allegations and provide temporary relief to Shankar. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘won’t get married’ until they agree on agreement safeguarding their... Dig Deeper

Assam University assistant professor detained for allegedly molesting student Dig Deeper

India News

Independence Day 2024: Narendra Modi becomes 3rd PM to deliver 11 speeches after Nehru, Indira Gandhi Dig Deeper

India celebrates 78th Independence Day today, PM Narendra Modi to address from Red Fort | Full schedule Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘could lose’ Royal titles after family prepares for… Dig Deeper

Monkeypox outbreak in Africa is just the ‘tip of the iceberg’ as WHO declares a global health emergency Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has confirmed Morne Morkel as India’s new bowling coach, extending his contract until 2027. Morkel, a former South African cricketer with 86 Test, 117 ODI, and 44 T20I caps, brings significant coaching experience from his roles with Pakistan and the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. His appointment follows a recommendation by head coach Gautam Gambhir, with whom Morkel previously worked at Lucknow. Morkel was chosen over other candidates such as Lakshmipathy Balaji and R Vinay Kumar, highlighting his strong endorsement from Gambhir. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Suman Kumar, known for his work on *Guns & Gulaabs* and *Farzi*, makes his directorial debut with *Raghu Thatha*. Starring Keerthy Suresh, the film is set in 1960s Tamil Nadu and centers on Kayal (Suresh), Raghu's granddaughter, who defies traditional expectations. Living in Valluvanpettai, 25-year-old Kayal, educated and employed at the Madras Central Bank, challenges societal norms with her strong principles. Despite the title suggesting a focus on Raghu, the narrative primarily explores Kayal’s life and struggles, offering a fresh take on individual agency in a traditional setting. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

At last night's star-studded opening of Rajadhiraaj The Musical at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday captivated onlookers with their glamorous saree ensembles. Janhvi, accompanied by her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, wore an embroidered red saree paired with a contrasting green blouse. She was seen greeting Esha Deol and posing for the cameras while Shikhar waited nearby. Ananya Panday, arriving solo, dazzled in a green printed saree and a bralette blouse. The event, marked by their stunning red carpet appearances, was a highlight of the evening. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

A video of Virat Kohli’s lookalike, Kartik Sharma, visiting One 8 Commune has gone viral, capturing surprised reactions from patrons and passersby who mistook him for the cricketer. Content creator Sarthak Sachdeva, who shared the video, documented the visit from arrival to departure, highlighting the amusing confusion. The footage has garnered widespread attention on social media, with many calling it an "epic" moment. Sharma himself responded to the viral clip, commenting, “Fun to be at One8.” The video’s popularity underscores the striking resemblance and playful impact of celebrity lookalikes. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)