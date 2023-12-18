Morning briefing: Maharashtra BJP leaders wary after CM picks; Sharad Pawar on retirement call, all latest news

The recent selection of chief ministers in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh by the BJP's top leadership has caused concern within the Maharashtra BJP. The consistent pattern of sidelining established leaders in favour of fresh faces has sparked discussions in Nagpur, where the winter session is underway. Speculation and debate are rife not only within the state BJP but also among its allies about the potential implications for Maharashtra if the BJP-led alliance secures victory in the upcoming assembly elections next year. The uncertainty surrounding leadership choices and power dynamics adds an intriguing dimension to the political discourse in the region. Dig deeper Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Goa CM Pramod Sawant and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde during the swearing-in ceremony of Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma.(PTI)

Sharad Pawar, the 83-year-old veteran NCP leader, sent a robust message to critics, asserting his vitality and rejecting calls for political retirement. Addressing a bullock cart race event on his birthday in Pune's Haveli taluka, Pawar emphasized his enduring strength, stating he could still "straighten some people out." This defiant stance is seen as a direct response to opponents, including his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who had suggested the senior leader step back from politics citing his age. Sharad Pawar's declaration reinforces his determination to remain an active force in the political landscape. Dig deeper

BLACKPINK has achieved a historic milestone by claiming the title of the highest-grossing vocal group in history. The K-pop sensation has set three significant records, solidifying their global impact and success in the music industry. The achievement reflects BLACKPINK's unparalleled popularity and financial success, marking a groundbreaking moment in the history of vocal groups. Dig deeper

Kate Middleton's role as a 'peacemaker' is speculated to have the potential to ease the divide between the Sussexes (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) and the royal family. The Duchess of Cambridge's diplomatic approach and efforts towards reconciliation are seen as a possible means to mend relations within the royal household. This speculation arises amid ongoing discussions about the dynamics and rifts within the British royal family. Dig deeper

BJP leader's 'jhatka' advice to meat-eating Hindus: 'I admire Muslims who...' Dig deeper

News / India News / Modi in Varanasi Day 2: PM to launch 2nd ‘saffron’ Vande Bharat, 402 km section of eastern freight corridor today

Modi in Varanasi Day 2: PM to launch 2nd ‘saffron’ Vande Bharat, 402 km section of eastern freight corridor today Dig deeper

90 killed in Israeli strikes on Jabalia camp as pressure grows for Gaza ceasefire Dig deeper

Car collides with President Joe Biden's motorcade in US' Delaware Dig deeper

Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn's close friend, Orhan Awatramani (Orry), recently attended an event, sharing pictures and videos on social media. In one photo, Orry is seen posing with actress Tripti Dimri, which quickly garnered attention and appreciation from netizens. A paparazzi page shared the images with the caption "Orry with beauty Tripti," eliciting positive responses from Tripti's fans who praised her beauty in the comments. The social media posts provided a glimpse into the event attended by these Bollywood personalities, creating a buzz among followers and admirers. Dig deeper

Zack Snyder, once embroiled in a battle for the director's cut of "Justice League," no longer contends for creative control. Following the release of his envisioned cut in 2021, Snyder has transitioned away from Warner Bros and the DC Extended Universe. Now aligned with Netflix, he explores creative freedom with original projects like the 2021 zombie film "Army of the Dead" and the upcoming space opera "Rebel Moon." This marks a significant shift for Snyder, who has moved beyond past struggles to forge a new path in filmmaking, unencumbered by previous studio constraints. Dig deeper

The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, set to take place in Dubai, promises a mini-action with a staggering ₹250 crore budget for 77 slots. Notably held outside India for the first time, this auction features star players and emerging talents. Among the prospects, five players are poised for significant deals. The anticipation surrounds potential bidding wars for these individuals, making the auction a high-stakes event for teams eyeing strategic acquisitions and squad enhancements. As the cricketing world awaits the outcome, the auction is poised to witness substantial spending and game-changing moves in the pursuit of IPL glory. Dig deeper

