Morning briefing: Manhunt for Mumbai hoarding owner intensifies, Smriti Irani on ‘opponent’ Priyanka Gandhi, & more

More than 10 police teams from Mumbai and Gujarat are trying to trace Bhavesh Bhinde, director of Ego Media Pvt Ltd, the advertising agency that owns the billboard that collapsed in Ghatkopar on May 13, killing 14 people and injuring 74 others. The 51-year-old's last traced location was in Lonavala on Tuesday evening, after which three police teams were dispatched to the hill station, according to an officer from the Mumbai police's crime branch.

The Congress may have fielded Gandhi family loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani from its traditional Amethi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, but according to the Union minister, her "opponent" is Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary. "I do not want to indulge in juvenile politics," the incumbent Amethi MP told News18, when asked about Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from nearby Rae Bareli instead of his former constituency, and his sister not making her electoral debut despite much speculation.

Latest News

Arvind Kejriwal in Amritsar: Delhi CM to hold mega roadshow today, visit Golden Temple.

Is OpenAI using Youtube to train AI? Sundar Pichai says will 'sort out' issue.

Global Matters

Indiana boy, 10, kills himself after relentless bullying at school, family says they complained 20 times.

Donald Trump breaks silence on Kristi Noem's 'tough story' about killing dog, calls her 'terrific person'.

Sports Goings

The Rajasthan Royals got caught in a downward spiral at the worst possible time. With the IPL 2024 playoffs knocking at the doors, RR lost four games on the trot, putting their top-two finish in serious doubt. RR captain Sanju Samson knows this. His choice of words at the post-match interaction was a clear giveaway. Samson said they need players to raise their hands and say, "I'd win the game single-handedly." This hasn't happened for them in the last four matches, at least.

Entertainment Focus

Cannes Film Festival regular Aishwarya Rai is all set to walk the red carpet this year as well. On Wednesday evening, Aishwarya was seen at the airport with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, heading for Cannes. But, it was her right arm, cast in a sling, that raised concern among many fans. Although the actor seemed tight-lipped about any injury, fans took to social media to raise concern in the comments.

Lifestyle and Health

Saree is a timeless symbol of sophistication and allure. However, with new trends coming up, saree fashion is changing at a fast pace. Alia Bhatt's penchant for unconventional designs has ushered in a new craze in Bollywood's high fashion circles: ombre sarees. Known for method dressing, Bhatt's collection of airy draperies has become a source of inspiration for Indian fashion, spawning a flurry of imitations in recent days. While ombre may seem like a modern style, actors have long been fascinated by the gradient hues of these sarees.

Trending

For many Indians, buying vegetables seems incomplete without the delightful surprise of complimentary dhaniya patta (coriander leaves). However, that is not something one can do when ordering veggies online from platforms like Blinkit. Highlighting this about the humble dhaniya patta, a Mumbai man shared an X post and wrote how his mother was surprised when she saw that she had to pay for the herbs while ordering from Blinkit.

