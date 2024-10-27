Morning briefing: PM Modi and Spain's PM to launch Tata-Airbus unit; ISRO chief reveals space mission dates, and more

On October 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will inaugurate the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, marking a significant milestone in India's private sector defense manufacturing. This facility will be the first private final assembly line for military aircraft in India, dedicated to producing the C-295 transport aircraft. According to the Prime Minister's office, the complex will support the entire lifecycle of the aircraft, including manufacturing, assembly, testing, qualification, and maintenance. This initiative represents a pivotal step in enhancing India's defense capabilities and promoting indigenous production in the military sector. Dig Deeper PM Modi with Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez(PTI via PMO/Twitter)

During the Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture at Akashvani, ISRO chairman S. Somanath announced updated timelines for several key space missions. The manned Gaganyaan mission is expected to launch in 2026, while the sample return mission Chandrayaan-4 is slated for 2028. Additionally, the India-US joint NISAR project is anticipated to take place in 2025. Somanath also revealed that Chandrayaan-5 will be a collaborative moon-landing mission with Japan's JAXA, previously known as LUPEX (Lunar Polar Exploration), although its launch date remains unspecified and is likely to occur after 2028.

In Jaipur, members of the Bishnoi community protested by burning effigies of actor Salman Khan and his father, screenwriter Salim Khan, over controversial remarks regarding the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Community leaders expressed anger at Salim Khan's recent claims that Salman is innocent and would never harm an animal, emphasizing the blackbuck's sacred status. Despite Salman's acquittal in the case, the Bishnois insist he should apologize for his actions. The incident has reignited longstanding tensions surrounding the poaching case, highlighting the community's commitment to wildlife preservation and justice for the sacred blackbuck.

India's cricketing landscape faces uncertainty after New Zealand's historic 113-run victory in Pune, which ended India's 18-series home winning streak. This loss has intensified scrutiny on the futures of key players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Rohit's disappointing performance, scoring only eight runs—marking the lowest by an Indian captain in a home Test—highlights his recent struggles, with six of his last eight innings ending in single digits. As Rohit navigates this challenging period, the sting of India's first home series defeat in 12 years raises questions about his form and prospects in Test cricket, just months after a World Cup triumph.

As Diwali, or Deepawali, approaches, India's markets and streets come alive with vibrant lights and festive cheer. While Delhi is renowned for its grand Diwali markets, cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai also boast exciting shopping options. Visitors are drawn to the enchanting atmosphere, featuring dazzling lights, artisan craft stalls, live performances, and a mouthwatering array of food. Diwali melas offer a variety of sweets and snacks ideal for home celebrations. As the festival nears, explore our curated list of top Diwali 2024 melas for inspiration on where to celebrate and shop during this joyous season.

