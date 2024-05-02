Morning briefing: PM Modi’s photo removed from vaccine certificates; heatwave alerts across India, and more

The Union health ministry has modified the CoWIN certificates for Covid-19 vaccinations, notably removing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image. Although the certificates still feature Modi's quote affirming India's resolve to conquer Covid-19, his name has been omitted. This change comes amid discussions regarding Covishield's potential association with Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS). Some users on X noticed Modi's absence on the certificates, sparking online discussions. Officials attribute this alteration to the Model Code of Conduct during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Notably, Modi's photograph was previously removed from vaccination certificates during state elections in 2022. The opposition Congress in Gujarat demands compensation for the families of Covishield recipients who died from heart attacks, alleging negligence by the BJP-led government. However, doctors associated with the BJP argue against a direct link between Covid-19 vaccines and such incidents. Dig deeper A healthcare worker enters data into the COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN) app (REUTERS)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts an increase in "heatwave days" for May, especially in the northwest, parts of the east, and the southern peninsula. Normally, these regions experience three heatwave days, but this year, the number is expected to rise to five to seven days. This forecast is significant as these areas will be key battlegrounds in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, likely seeing mass rallies. Additionally, above-normal day temperatures are anticipated across most of the country. The IMD also predicts normal to above-normal rainfall for May, with El Niño conditions expected to transition into neutral conditions. La Niña conditions are expected around August, potentially impacting rainfall patterns. Despite cooler temperatures in northwest India, extreme heat in other regions made April among the warmest on record. Heatwave conditions persisted due to prolonged dry spells and anticyclones, with several deaths reported. Dig deeper

A viral post shared by X user Smarika Malviya highlights the career transition of Feng Yuan, who left Microsoft after 22 years to become a goose farmer. Yuan's LinkedIn profile confirms the shift, citing his dismissal from the tech giant due to alleged low performance. His decision to embrace farming garnered attention, with Malviya defending his choice. Comments on the post ranged from admiration for pursuing happiness to acknowledgment of his corporate journey. Yuan, now enjoying his new profession, regularly updates his LinkedIn with farm-related content, including heartwarming videos of his geese. The post has gained significant traction, resonating with thousands online. Dig deeper

As the summer heat intensifies, curly-haired individuals face challenges in maintaining hair health. Matthew Hiscox, Managing Director Inspired Beauty Brands (HASK) Asia-Pacific Brand, shares five essential tips. Firstly, prioritize hydration with sulfate-free shampoos and moisturizing conditioners. Protect curls from UV damage with SPF-infused products or stylish hats. Embrace the wash-and-go method for easy styling, avoiding over-manipulation to prevent frizz. Adopt a nighttime routine with silk accessories to minimize friction. With these tips, curly hair can stay hydrated, defined, and frizz-free throughout the summer, allowing individuals to confidently showcase their natural beauty. Dig deeper

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan criticized the selectors for appointing Hardik Pandya as vice-captain for the T20 World Cup despite his lackluster performance in IPL 2024. Pandya faced backlash from fans during the tournament for captaining Mumbai Indians and underperforming. Pathan highlighted the discrepancy in treatment, noting Pandya's inclusion in the national team despite a dip in form. He questioned the decision to overlook Jasprit Bumrah for the vice-captaincy role, emphasizing the need for fairness and equality in team selection. Pandya's struggles in IPL 2024 raised concerns about his readiness for international competition, prompting scrutiny from former players like Pathan. Dig deeper

