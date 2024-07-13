Morning briefing: PM Modi to inaugurate projects in Mumbai today; Karni Sena factions clash in Jaipur, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai in Maharashtra on Saturday, July 13, where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of developmental projects worth ₹29,400 crore at a function at NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon, government officials said During his Mumbai visit, the prime minister will first make an appearance at NESCO Exhibition Centre and then will visit the INC Secretariat at the Bandra Kurla Complex. Dig deeper PM Narendra Modi (PTI)

A dispute between two factions of the Karni Sena turned violent in Jaipur's Chitrakoot area last night, leaving Shri Rajput Karni Sena leader Mahipal Singh Makrana injured, police said. According to officials, Makrana was allegedly attacked with the butt of a gun by the gunman of Shiv Singh Shekhawat, national president of the Rashtriya Karni Sena. Dig deeper

Latest News

Cops to write to RTO to cancel Mihir Shah’s driving license. Dig deeper

Andhra Pradesh: Dancer kills hen by biting off its head during performance, FIR lodged. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Royals advised to cut all ties with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Experts Dig deeper

Nepal searches for 63 missing after highway landslide. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

The legendary Kapil Dev is saddened to see his former India teammate Anshuman Gaekwad battling cancer alone and has requested the BCCI to lend financial support to him. Kapil, who was Gaekwad's teammate, revealed that he, along with several other greats of Indian cricket such as Mohinder Amarnath, Sunil Gavaskar, Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar, Madan Lal, Ravi Shastri and Kirti Azad are scurrying around for help, looking for every means possible to generate funds for the former India coach, and believes the board will step in and become the ailing Gaekwad's support system. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Many celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan, attended the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. Several videos and pictures of celebrities greeting each other, dancing or sharing conversations have emerged on social media platforms. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are married! The couple tied the knot last night in a lavish ceremony attended by the most prominent names from the politics, entertainment, and business world. Radhika wore a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga for her wedding ceremony and styled it with heirloom jewels her sister wore for her wedding in 2020. Yes, you read that right. Read on to know details. Dig deeper

It's Trending

After two pre-wedding celebrations and several pre-wedding rituals, Anant Ambani tied the knot with Radhika Merchant in a lavish and star-studded wedding on July 12. From Nita Ambani welcoming Kim Kardashian to the groom dancing with his baraatis, visuals from the wedding have made their way into social media, leaving people amazed. Among them is this sweet family moment involving Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, and Anil Ambani. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)