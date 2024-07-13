Cops to write to RTO to cancel Mihir Shah’s driving license

Mumbai: The Worli police on Friday decided to write to the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) to cancel the driving license of Mihir Shah, 23, the arrested accused in the Worli hit-and-run case, considering his behaviour and driving the vehicle under the influence. HT Image

“We are going to write to the RTO for cancellation of the license of Mihir Shah considering his behaviour and driving drunk,” said a police officer. “He had got the license four years ago and had also met with an accident earlier. However, he was riding a bike then and himself suffered major injuries.”

Meanwhile, the police said that three e-challans are pending against the luxury BMW vehicle amounting to ₹5,500, two for speeding, and one of ₹500 for not wearing a seatbelt. The unpaid challans are mostly from 2023, and the vehicle is registered under Rajesh Doshi, a Palghar resident.

To tighten the case against Shah, on Friday, police teams visited several spots to gather evidence. A team from the State Excise Department visited the Malad bar where Mihir Shah and his driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, 30, had bought four cans of Budweiser Magnum beer.

“Our team visited the Sai Prasad bar in Malad from where Shah had purchased four cans of beer around 4 am. We have submitted some findings to our seniors and accordingly as per their directions will further decide action if any,” said an Excise Department officer.

The incident occurred on Sunday, when Mihir crashed his BMW into a scooter injuring the rider Pradeep Nakhawa, 50, and killing his wife Kaveri, 45, who was riding pillion.

While Pradeep escaped with a few injuries, Kaveri, who was caught between one of the tyres and bumper, was dragged for almost 2.5 kilometres, following which Mihir’s driver Rajrishi Bidawat took over the wheel and ran over the deceased once again while reversing.

During interrogation, Shah had denied drinking alcohol but later agreed to have consumed alcohol and was behind the wheel at the time of the incident. Investigations revealed that Shah had consumed copious amounts of liquor in two phases before crashing his luxury car into a scooter at Dr Annie Besant Road.