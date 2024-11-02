Morning briefing: Police initiate Anmol Bishnoi's extradition; woman in Noida dies after teen loses SUV control, & more

In a major development for Indian law enforcement, US authorities have alerted the Mumbai Police to the presence of Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, on American soil. Acting swiftly, the Mumbai Police have started the process to extradite Anmol Bishnoi, 25, who is implicated in a series of high-profile cases, including a shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence. Last month, Mumbai Police had filed a petition in a special court seeking permission to begin extradition proceedings. On October 16, they informed the court of their intent to bring Anmol Bishnoi back to India to face charges, particularly in the Salman Khan case. Dig deeper Left to right: Anmol Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, Gaurav Patyal and Lakhbir Singh alias Landa.

A woman was killed on the spot in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida after being hit by a speeding SUV driven by a 17-year-old, NDTV reported. The teen was taken into custody on Friday. CCTV camera footage of the incident from the Bisrakh area, now circulating on social media, shows the SUV speeding into the frame and colliding with the pedestrian. The footage shows the SUV overtaking a tractor before the driver loses control, causing the vehicle to drift and strike the woman at a high speed. She was dragged along by the car, which eventually collided with a pole. Dig deeper

Latest News

India News

Trending

In the spirit of Halloween, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to his official Instagram account to share a glimpse of Google’s Halloween celebration, aptly named "Howl-o-ween." The photos show a lively scene featuring the famous "Dooglers" – adorable dogs dressed up in festive costumes. One of the photos even includes Pichai himself, joining the Halloween fun in a light-hearted costume. The Google CEO shared the pictures with a playful caption that read, "Scary cute Dooglers in costume, sea creatures at TGIF…it must be Googleween!" The celebration reflects the tech giant’s unique approach to Halloween, blending the traditional holiday spirit with Google’s signature creativity and employee engagement. Dig deeper

Business News

Adani Power Jharkhand Limited (APJL), a subsidiary of Adani Power, has halved its power supply to Bangladesh due to unpaid bills amounting to USD 846 million, The Daily Star reported on Friday. Data from Power Grid Bangladesh PLC showed that the Adani plant reduced its supply on Thursday night, causing Bangladesh to experience a power shortfall of over 1,600 megawatts (MW) overnight. The 1,496 MW plant is now operating at 700 MW from a single unit. Earlier, Adani Power had sent a letter to the Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB) requesting payment of outstanding dues by October 30. The letter, dated October 27, warned that failure to clear the bills would lead to a suspension of power supply by October 31 under the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). Dig deeper

Global Matters

Melania Trump is making moves just in time for the U.S. elections! On Friday, she was spotted packing up an impressive collection of Louis Vuitton luggage outside Trump Tower in NYC. With her son Barron by her side, who is a freshman at NYU, the duo was reportedly leaving for a trip to South Florida. This unexpected move comes as Melania has mostly stayed out of the campaign spotlight, so her return for Election Night festivities has everyone talking. Whether Barron will attend the event remains a mystery. On November 1, the Post reported that the former First Lady, who recently made headlines at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally—where the couple was seen dancing, kissing, and hugging—was spotted jetting off to Florida with their son Barron. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The Academy chose the perfect day to pay tribute to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic entry scene in Karan Johar's 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Friday, November 1, was the day after Diwali and the eve of the superstar's 59th birthday. The official Instagram handle of The Academy shared the memorable scene, set on Diwali at the Raichand mansion in the film. As Shah Rukh's Rahul Raichand lands in the courtyard in a black chopper and sets his feet on the ground, his mother, Nandini Raichand (Jaya Bachchan), instinctively feels his presence around. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Rohit Bal, one of India's most acclaimed fashion designers, has died. On Friday, it was confirmed that he died at the age of 63 after a heart attack. Over his long and illustrious career as a fashion designer, Rohit designed outfits for everyone from Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai to Amitabh Bachchan. Back in 2012, Amitabh also tweeted his excitement about being dressed by Rohit for another season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Rohit has dressed Amitabh, who has been hosting the quiz show for years now, for various seasons. In May 2012, Amitabh had tweeted that he was happy that he will once again be styled by the designer for the next season of the popular game show. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

The decision to send Mohammed Siraj as a nightwatchman boggled the minds of Ravi Shastri and Simon Doull, who were on commentary at that time, during Day 1 of the ongoing third Test between India and New Zealand. Not only did Siraj, get out on the very first ball that he faced, he also burnt a review as he decided to refer the on-field 'out' verdict. As soon as the replays showed that the on-field call was right, former Team India head coach Shastri did not mince his words, and criticised Siraj for wasting a DRS. Shastri also opined that it should have been Ravichandran Ashwin who should have come out as a nightwatchman instead of Siraj. Former New Zealand pacer Doull was also in complete agreement with Shastri. Dig deeper

