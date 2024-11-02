When Amitabh Bachchan gushed about being styled by Rohit Bal for KBC: Just lifts your spirits when you wear his outfits

Amitabh on wearing Rohit Bal's clothes

Rohit has dressed Amitabh, who has been hosting the quiz show for years now, for various seasons. In May 2012, Amitabh had tweeted that he was happy that he will once again be styled by the designer for the next season of the popular game show.

He had said on X (Formerly Twitter) at the time, "The designing of the look on KBC by Rohit ‘Gudda’ Bal... just lifts your spirits when you wear his outfits... that jacket... hmmm." Amitabh was seen wearing chic suits and jackets by Rohit on KBC.

Rohit Bal's death shocks fashion world

"We mourn the passing of legendary designer Rohit Bal," the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) said in a statement on Instagram on Friday, adding, "Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal's work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations."

FDCI chairman Sunil Sethi said on Instagram that Rohit's death, popularly called Gudda, 'will leave a void in the fashion design space forever'. "Everyone admired him for his attention to detail, how beautifully his lotus bloomed on modern shapes and his understanding of what modern women desired," Sunil said.

"It's true that he has passed away. He had a cardiac arrest... heart failure. Rohit was a legend, we are completely shaken right now. We are trying to work out details for the cremation tomorrow," Sunil also told PTI. Rohit had been admitted to Aashlok Hospital in Safdarjung Enclave and was being treated by Dr Alok Chopra, Sunil added.

Actor Sonam Kapoor also mourned Rohit Bal and said on Instagram, "Dear gudda l hear about your passing on my way to celebrate diwali in your gorgeous creation that you generosally lent to me for the second time l've been blessed to have known you and worn you and walked for you multiple times. I hope you're at peace. Always your biggest fan."

More about Rohit Bal

According to his website, he graduated from St Stephen's College in New Delhi with a history degree. Rohit then worked for a few years in his family's export business before launching his label and designer line in 1990. According to a statement on his site, he 'draws from influences, wide and varied'.

It also says, "From the village crafts and traditional methods of design that India is so rich in, to the transient phenomenon of the subcontinent's urban landscape, the designer brings them all to life."