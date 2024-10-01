Morning briefing: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi after Sonam Wangchuk detained; SC protects Siddique from arrest, & more

Rahul Gandhi of the Congress hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Delhi Police detained around 120 people from Ladakh, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had marched to the national capital demanding sixth schedule status for the Union Territory. A police officer told news agency PTI that Sonam Wangchuk and others wanted to spend the night at Singhu border. They were initially requested to go back as prohibitory orders were imposed in Delhi but when they did not stop, the policemen who were already deployed at the border, detained about 120 men, including Wangchuk. Dig deeper Ladakh educationist Sonam Wangchuk along with others interacting with media on his " Chalo Delhi Climate March" at Gurudwara sector 38 Chandigarh on Friday.(Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times )

The Supreme Court on Monday granted protection from arrest to Malayalam film actor Siddique in an alleged rape case filed against him by an actress after a judicial committee examining instances of violence and discrimination against women in Malayalam film industry made explosive revelations based on statements by women artists against leading actors and directors in the field. A bench headed by justice Bela M Trivedi observed, “I am sure this is not the only industry where this is taking place,” as the court questioned the victim’s eight-year long wait in filing her complaint. Dig deeper

India news

Kolkata rape case: Bengal junior doctors resume total ‘cease work’ demanding safety, security

First FIRs filed based on Hema panel probe

Steel plant staff to stage hunger strike from today

Global matters

Lebanon war live updates: Pentagon chief warns Iran of 'serious consequences' if it attacks Israel

Israel begins 'targeted ground raids' on Hezbollah in Lebanon amid ceasefire calls

Business

Commercial LPG cylinder rates hiked by ₹48, domestic LPG prices unchanged

73% of Amazon employees want to quit after 5-day return-to-office rule: Survey

This US state is suing YouTube for ‘fueling a mental health crisis’

Sports

India bowling coach Morne Morkel lavished praise on skipper Rohit Sharma for leading the team from the front with his fearless approach with the bat. The swashbuckling Indian openers gave India a blistering start in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur. He went all guns blazing to set the tone for other batters to follow as India made a massive attempt to get a result out of the match with only two days left in the Test. Dig deeper

Entertainment

September 2024 saw the release of several big films. As we step into October, different film industries have a string of movies lined up for release. Fans are eagerly awaiting films such as Jigra, Vettaiyan, Joker: Folie a Deux, CTRL and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, among others. As the list continues, we bring you an interesting line-up of films that you can look forward to in October 2024. Dig deeper

Lifestyle

Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani, along with the Ambani family, attended an event last week to celebrate India’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes. The gala was hosted by Reliance Foundation chairperson and IOC member Nita Ambani at her residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. Check out what Radhika and Isha wore for the occasion. Dig deeper

It's trending

Many Bengaluru residents were surprised when they looked up at the sky yesterday and saw it transformed into an array of pink, green and yellow hues. The sight, which many initially believed to be iridescent clouds or some kind of atmospheric phenomenon, sparked widespread curiosity across the city. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you by afternoon.