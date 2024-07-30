Morning briefing: Row over media glass enclosure in Parliament; students protest outside Drishti IAS, and more

Hundreds of students protested outside Drishti IAS coaching centre in North West Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sealed its basement. This action is part of a crackdown on illegally run establishments following a recent tragedy where three civil services aspirants died. Drishti IAS, led by educator and YouTuber Vikas Divyakirti, was one of seven coaching institutes targeted by the MCD, including six in Central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar. The crackdown aims to address safety violations and illegal operations in these educational centers. Dig Deeper Students protest outsdie Drishti IAS coaching centre in North West Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar on Monday evening.(@AddarshK/X)

On Monday, restrictions on media personnel in Parliament, particularly television reporters, sparked political controversy. The decision to confine reporters to a glass enclosure led to a protest by the media. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, criticized the move, urging Speaker Om Birla to "release the media from the prison." The restrictions and confinement of media personnel have ignited a heated debate about press freedom and access within the parliamentary precincts. Dig Deeper

Latest News

Rapido becomes unicorn with $120 million fresh funding from WestBridge Dig Deeper

Putin Gifts New Type Of Space Engine To Kim Jong Un? West Panics Over North Korea Spy Satellite Move Dig Deeper

India News

Telangana announces plan to build AI city in Hyderabad Dig Deeper

Oil and gas exploration likely to threaten Hoolock Gibbon habitat in Assam Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Trump says Melania was ‘watching live’ when he was shot, thought ‘the worst': ‘She can’t really even talk about it’ Dig Deeper

Prince William, Kate Middleton's compassionate statement ‘as parents’ after mass UK stabbing that left 2 kids dead Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have made history by becoming the first Indian men's doubles badminton pair to qualify for the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics, with one group match still remaining. They were set to face Germany’s Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel, but the match was canceled due to Lamsfuss's injury. Additionally, ace shooter Manu Bhaker is poised to make a historic impact for India in the Olympics on Tuesday. Both achievements mark significant milestones for Indian sports on the global stage. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Since gaining fame with *Prema Katha Chitram* in 2013, Sudheer Babu has experienced a varied career in the film industry. Now, after more than a decade, he is ready to embrace new challenges and explore fresh roles. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Babu discusses his career evolution, his relationship with his brother-in-law Mahesh Babu, and his future projects. He reflects on his journey in the industry and the exciting opportunities that lie ahead. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

Mark Zuckerberg's gold chains have captured significant attention on social media since the Meta CEO began showcasing them. In a previous post, Zuckerberg shared the emotional story behind his collection. Recently, he took to Instagram to unveil his latest addition—a new "epic chain" gifted by American singer and rapper T-Pain. The video highlights Zuckerberg's growing collection of high-profile jewelry and continues to fuel discussions among social media users about his evolving public image. Dig Deeper

