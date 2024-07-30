Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4 (July 30) India full schedule: Bhaker eyes another medal - What's India's schedule today?

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made history by qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics with one group match left. The world number three pairing was scheduled to meet the German duo of Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel. However, the match was cancelled after Lamsfuss's injury-related withdrawal. They are the first Indian badminton men's doubles pair to advance to the quarterfinals. Satwik and Chirag were not the only history makers for India yesterday. Ace shooter Manu Bhaker is also on course to rewrite history Olympic history on Tuesday. Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Manu Bhaker can script history for India at the Summer Games 2024(ANI-PTI)

Opening India's account at the Paris Games 2024, shooter Bhaker is on the cusp of a record-breaking feat today. Bhaker can bag an unprecedented second medal in shooting for India. Teaming up with Sarabjot Singh, shooter Bhaker will feature in the bronze medal match of the 10m air pistol mixed team competition at Chateauroux's shooting range on Tuesday. The Indian duo will meet the Korean combination of Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho in the bronze medal match. Satwiksairaj and Chirag will continue their group stage journey as the Indian duo is up against Alfian Fajar and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia in the men's doubles match.

Shuttlers Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto will aim for their first win of the Paris Games later in the evening. Restoring parity against Argentina yesterday, Harmanpreet Singh will lead India in its men's Pool B match against Ireland. Seeking redemption for India, Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Dhiraj Bommadevara are the archers in action on Day 4 of the Paris Games. Later at night, after Amit Panghal's bout against Patrick Chinyemba, boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Preeti Pawar will pack a punch for India in Paris.

India's schedule at the Paris Olympics on Day 4:

Shooting:

Trap Men's Qualification: Prithviraj Tondaiman -- 12:30pm

Trap Women's Qualification: Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari -- 12:30pm

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match: India (Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh) vs Korea -- 1pm

Rowing:

Men's single sculls quarterfinals: Balraj Panwar -- 1:40pm

Hockey:

Men's Pool B Match: India vs Ireland -- 4:45pm

Archery:

Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round: Ankita Bhakat (5:15pm) and Bhajan Kaur (5:30pm)

Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round: Dhiraj Bommadevara (10:45pm)

Badminton:

Men's doubles (Group stage): Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Alfian Fajar and Muhammad Rian Ardianto (Indonesia) -- 5:30pm

Women's Doubles (Group stage): Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu (Australia) -- 6:20pm

Boxing:

Men's 51kg Round of 16: Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba (Zambia) -- 7:15pm

Women's 57kg Round of 32: Jaismine Lamboria vs Nesthy Petecio (Philippines) -- 9:25pm

Women's 54kg Round of 16: Preeti Pawar vs Yeni Marcela Arias (Colombia) -- 1:20 am (July 31).