Morning briefing: Supreme Court to hear NEET UG 2024 pleas today; more arrests in Armstrong murder case; and more

The Supreme Court will examine a clutch of petitions on Monday demanding the re-conduct of NEET-UG 2024, citing alleged paper leaks and other malpractices — a hearing that comes at a critical juncture with the anxiety of more than 2.3 million candidates who took the exam hanging in the balance. The sanctity of the all-India medical entrance examination, and the responses from the Union government and the National Testing Agency (NTA) opposing a re-exam, will be put to the test by a three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud. The other members of the bench are justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. Dig deeper. NEET aspirants protest against the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/Ritik Jain) (Ritik Jain)

Three more suspects were arrested on Sunday taking the total to 11, for the murder of Bahujan Samaj party’s (BSP) Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong, a senior police officer investigating the case said on condition of anonymity. Amidst the claims of a political conspiracy and BSP’s allegations that the real culprits have not been arrested, the officer said that their investigation represents only one motive. “Based on the preliminary investigation, the primary motive to murder Armstrong is to avenge the killing of Arcot Suresh last year,” the officer said. Amidst the claims of a political conspiracy and BSP’s allegations that the real culprits have not been arrested, the officer said that their investigation represents only one motive. “Based on the preliminary investigation, the primary motive to murder Armstrong is to avenge the killing of Arcot Suresh last year,” the officer said. Dig deeper.

It was his six-hitting ability, displayed at its best in the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), that earned him a spot in the Indian T20I side. And it was with a six that Abhishek Sharma wanted to start his international career on Saturday in the opening game of the series against Zimbabwe in Harare. However, the opener incurred a dismissal for duck when he found himself caught at deep backward square leg in his attempt for the maximum. But in a space of 24 hours, Abhishek turned his fortunes around with a fiery 46-ball century, which helped India win by 100 runs and level the contest to 1-1. Dig deeper

It's been three years since thespian Dilip Kumar breathed his last. On the occasion of his third death anniversary, his wife and former co-star Saira Banu penned a long note on Instagram, narrating a couple of anecdotes, and revealing that the legendary actor “suffered from sever insomnia.” “You see, Sahib (Dilip Kumar) was the greatest actor of all time. He had absolutely everything at his disposal, yet not many people know that he suffered from severe insomnia. Before our marriage, even after taking pills, he would remain awake until dawn. However, once we got married and became indispensable to each other, he started sleeping just in time," Saira wrote. Dig deeper.

During the victory parade held in Mumbai for the Indian Cricket team's win at the T20I World Cup 2024, a woman fell unconscious. However, thanks to the efforts of the Mumbai Police, she was quickly taken away from the crowd and rescued. PC Saeed Salim Pinjari informed the department that a woman fell unconscious during the victory parade. “We rushed towards her, picked her up and took her to a place where she could breathe comfortably. We offered her water and chocolates and stood beside her till she regained consciousness.” Dig deeper.

Preity Zinta is back with another swoon-worthy look! Adding a page to her Paris fashion diaries, her latest sequin-adorned ensemble is all about glamour and glitz. With back-to-back stunning looks, Preity is proving her fashion savvy. If you don't believe us, then head over to her glam Insta-diaries, which are filled with a treasure trove of fashion inspiration. Just a few days ago, she wowed her fans in a one-shoulder black gown, and this time, she showcased her dazzling side in a shimmery outfit. Let's decode her chic look and take some style notes from the OG diva. Dig deeper.