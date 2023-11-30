Morning briefing: Trudeau on US charging Indian; how 41 labourers survived in Uttarkashi tunnel; and all the latest news
A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news events you should check out.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commented on the US Department of Justice charging Indian national Nikhil Gupta for 'murder-for-hire', urging India to take the matter seriously. He emphasized the need for cooperation between the two nations to uncover the truth. The charges involve a plot to assassinate a New York City resident advocating for a Sikh sovereign state in India. The document did not name the government employee involved. Trudeau previously alleged Indian agents' involvement in the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, leading to a diplomatic dispute. Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly urged India to increase cooperation in the ongoing murder investigation. Dig Deeper
More on India-Canada row: India investigating attempt on Pannun’s life: Indian envoy to Canada. Dig Deeper
Panel to probe allegations of plot to kill Khalistani extremist on US soil, says MEA. Dig Deeper
A group of 41 workers, trapped for 17 days in a collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi, India, survived by utilizing ingenious methods and maintaining a daily routine. The men blocked water in a pipe every five minutes to signal their distress and communicated through a six-inch pipeline. Initial days were marked by fear and lack of appetite, with only puffed rice consumed. With the establishment of a six-inch pipe, they received khichdi, bread, eggs, jam, and fruit. Daily routines included morning walks, yoga, meals, and phone usage. A BSNL landline provided a lifeline for communication. On November 29, they emerged to cheers and marigolds. Dig Deeper
More on Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: First morning outside Uttarkashi tunnel, here's what 41 workers did after 17 days. Dig Deeper
Waiting for 16 days, father dies hours before son’s rescue from Uttarkashi tunnel. Dig Deeper
The Latest News
Tamil Nadu on ‘orange alert’ amid heavy rain; several districts waterlogged, schools closed. Dig Deeper
Who is Nikhil Gupta, Indian charged by US in plot to kill separatist? What we know so far. Dig Deeper
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Heroes who helped end 17-day ordeal. Dig Deeper
India News
House panel focuses on GST on cable operators, viewers’ financial burden. Dig Deeper
Expansion of women’s quota among agenda in winter session. Dig Deeper
Telangana election: Stage set for triangular contest in India's youngest state. Know key candidates, constituencies. Dig Deeper
Global Matters
Henry Kissinger, former US Secretary of State and Nobel winner, dies at 100. Dig Deeper
US charges Indian man Nikhil Gupta in plot to kill US citizen: See indictment. Dig Deeper
Former Israeli hostage's final death stare at Hamas captor during release hailed as ‘iconic’. Dig Deeper
Sports Goings
Despite an impressive run at the 2023 World Cup, India missed an opportunity to win the trophy, losing to Australia in the final. The team showed dominance with a 10-match winning streak, defeating New Zealand twice, but faltered in the final. Former captain Sunil Gavaskar emphasized the need for India to learn from mistakes, especially in the final against Australia. Gavaskar urged tough questions and significant changes to address India's consistent defeats in ICC tournament knockouts. He acknowledged India's overall performance but emphasized the disappointment of not winning a T20 World Cup since 2007, calling for necessary corrections. Dig Deeper
Entertainment Focus
Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram married in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Imphal. Randeep, dressed in white, resembled a Manipuri groom, while Lin wore a traditional Manipuri bride's attire called Potloi or Polloi. The wedding rituals took place at Chumthang Shannapung resort in Imphal. Randeep expressed excitement about experiencing Manipuri traditions and emphasized the importance of accepting mistakes for progress. The couple announced their marriage on November 29, seeking blessings for their union of cultures. The actors confirmed their relationship through social media posts, with Lin making her Bollywood debut in 2007 and Randeep gaining popularity with films like 'Monsoon Wedding' and 'Sarabjit'. Dig Deeper
Lifestyle and Health
Celebrities attended the Vogue Forces of Fashion event in Mumbai last night. The guest list featured stars like Khushi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja, Karisma Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia with Vijay Varma, Natasha Poonawalla, Bhumi Pednekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, among others. While all the stars attended the event in striking ensembles, a few stars made the internet swoon with their jaw-dropping outfits. Some of them made it to our best-dressed list, including sisters Khushi Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. Scroll through to check out who wore what. Dig Deeper