Morning bulletin: Top 10 news headlines on April 14, 2024 to start your day

Iran fires 200 drones, missiles at Israel, warns US to ‘stay away’ Iran on Sunday launched its first-ever direct attack on Israel, days after an airstrike on its embassy in Damascus. The country launched a barrage of drones and missiles towards Israel, risking a major crisis in the Middle-Eastern region, which is already under strain due to the war in Gaza. The United States, meanwhile, has reaffirmed its "ironclad" support for Israel's security, vowing to help the country's defence against threats from Iran. Read more… This video grab from AFPTV taken on April 14, 2024 shows explosions lighting up Jerusalem sky during Iranian attack on Israel.(AFP)

‘Will harm whoever…’: Netanyahu says Israel ready 'defensively, offensively'

Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said his country had been preparing for a direct attack by Iran for years. Reacting to Tehran's drone and missile strike, he said the country was ready to respond -- both "defensively and offensively". Read more…

2 persons open fire outside actor Salman Khan's Mumbai residence: Police

Two unidentified persons opened fire outside the residence of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Mumbai early Sunday morning, reported PTI quoting police. According to the report, the persons fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments in Bandra area, where the actor lives. Read more…

Indian sailors, international flights snared in West Asia crisis

Iran on Saturday seized an Israel-linked vessel reportedly carrying 17 Indian sailors, as tensions in West Asia came to a head on Saturday, with at least six international airlines, including Air India and Vistara, altering operations in the region amid a widely expected Iranian retaliation to Tel Aviv’s bombing of its embassy in Syria on April 1. India is in touch with Tehran to secure the early release of the sailors, people familiar with the matter said. Read more…

Jagan Reddy injured in stone pelting during bus tour in Vijayawada

Andra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy received injuries on his forehead after some unidentified individuals pelted stones targeting him during his bus tour in Vijayawada. He was hurt near his left eyebrow and was immediately attended with first aid following which he continued his yatra. YSRCP blamed Telugu Desam and its chief Chandrababu Naidu for the attack on the chief minister and said it was an act of cowardice. Read more…

Lok Sabha elections: Congress fields Vikramaditya, Manish Tewari

Fragile peace maintained over the past month-and-a-half in strife-torn Manipur was rattled with the death of two people on Saturday as a bloody gunfight erupted between two armed groups in a village bordering Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts, marking the first death in clashes in the northeastern state in at least 46 days. Read more…

Former Union minister Manish Tewari will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh from Mandi, the party announced on Saturday, unveiling a list of 16 candidates across three states and one Union Territory. Read more…

Will Lucknow drop Padikkal? Who will Nitish Rana replace?: Check KKR vs LSG likely XIs, head-to-head record

It will be a battle of two titans in the top four as the Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Garden in a doubleheader on Sunday. As both teams come from a loss in their previous clashes, they will be looking to strengthen their place in the points table and stamp their authority over each other. KKR faltered in their last encounter against the five-time former champions Chennai Super Kings in a low-scoring match. LSG on the other hand, were stunned by the Delhi Capitals on Friday. Read more…

IPL 2024 Purple Cap list: Yuzvendra Chahal climbs to pole position, Kagiso Rabada surges to third

Saturday saw plenty of changes in the IPL 2024 Purple Cap race as Punjab Kings pacer Kagiso Rabada surged into the top-five, but failed to prevent a defeat for his side. Chasing 148, Rajasthan Royals reached 152/7 in 19.5 overs, with Shimron Hetmyer (27*) hitting the match-winning six. Meanwhile, Rabada and Sam Curran scalped two wickets each for Punjab. Read more…

Parineeti Chopra expresses gratitude on being praised for Amar Singh Chamkila: ‘Something I’ve waited for years'

Parineeti Chopra is receiving acclaim for her work in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila. The actor plays the character of singer Amarjot Kaur in the biopic drama which has Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Parineeti penned a note of gratitude for all the love and appreciation she is receiving for her work in the film. Read more…