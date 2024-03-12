Mother's first name mandatory for all govt documents in Maharashtra: Report

Maharashtra Cabinet has made mention of mother's first name mandatory in all government documents. As per the order, an applicant's first name must be followed by the mother's first name and then the father's first name and surname. The decision was taken in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde. Maharashtra government has uploaded the Cabinet Decision dated March 11, 2024 on its official website. Maharashtra Cabinet has made mention of mother's first name mandatory in all government documents.(File photo)

The new rule will apply to all those born on or after 1 May 2014. Applicants will have to register their name as per the new format for all government documents such as birth certificates, school documents, property documents, Aadhar cards, PAN cards, etc. The new rule will not apply to orphans.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also, in case of married women, the existing system of the woman's name followed by her husband's first name and surname will be allowed to continue.

ALSO READ| 3 dead, 1 critical after scaffolding from under-construction building collapses in Mumbai

The women and child development department had earlier said that the decision could be seen as a step towards giving more recognition to mothers.

Meanwhile, the state public health department has been told to consult with the Centre on whether the mother's name can also be included in birth or death registrations.

Other Maharashtra Cabinet Decisions

Maharashtra Cabinet has cleared proposal to develop a 300-acre park in Mumbai and the construction of a guesthouse in Ayodhya for pilgrims from the state. Housing department's proposal to reduce stamp duty for residents of the BDD chawl and slums has been approved.

Cabinet has also approved a plan for permanent houses for families of workers from 58 textile mills, which were once operational in the city. The houses will be constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, for which the state housing department will give ₹3000 crore.

The state cabinet also approved the Transgender Policy 2024, giving the community official recognition to avail benefits of various government schemes as per the eligibility criteria.