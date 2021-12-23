Movement of over 280 trains affected due to farmer agitation in Punjab: CPRO

Farmers continued to block railway tracks in Punjab for the fourth consecutive day, affecting the movement of more than 280 trains, officials said on Thursday. Farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee have been protesting in various parts of Punjab, demanding complete loan waiver and compensation to families of those who died during the year-long anti-farm laws stir.

The farmers have also asked the government to withdraw criminal cases filed against them for various charges related to the violence that occurred during the agitation.

"In the last 24 hours, the movement of more than 280 trains has been affected due to protest demonstrations by farmers in the Firozpur Division of the Northern Railway," Neeraj Sharma, chief public relations officer, said in a statement. "More than 400 trains have been affected in the last four days of protest," Sharma also stated.

In view of the stir, Divisional Railway Manager of Ferozepur division Seema Sharma on Wednesday said the administration has set up help desks at all stations to provide all possible guidance to the passengers regarding the change in schedule or cancellation if there is any.

"We are trying to run the trains between short distance stations to avoid any hassle to the passengers," she said.

The farmers have been squatting on railway tracks at different places in Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur since Monday.

But on Wednesday, they expanded their agitation to Moga and Fazilka railway stations as well.

Farmer union leader Satnam Singh Pannu said the protesters will not leave the tracks till their demands are fulfilled.